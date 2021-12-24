Porsche-Loving Miami Realtor Accused of ‘Execution Style’ Murder Spree

Miami Police/Miami-Dade Jail

A crypto-dabbling, Porsche-loving real estate agent has been denied bond after being accused of carrying out a chilling and unprovoked murder spree targeting homeless men in Miami.

Willy Suarez Maceo, 25, was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade jail system at 2:28 a.m. Friday on a murder charges.

Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said Maceo allegedly drove up to a homeless man near downtown Miami on Tuesday night and shot him in the head. The unidentified man miraculously survived.

However, about two hours later, he allegedly pulled up in his black Dodge Charger beside another homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk and opened fire, Morales said. That victim, 56-year-old Jerome Antonio Price, died.

Morales said an eagle-eyed detective saw Maceo’s license plate in surveillance footage from both shootings, leading detectives to track him down the next day.

When Maceo was arrested in Kendall on Wednesday, officers allegedly found a 9mm Glock in his car and bullet casings on him. Ballistics tests linked the weapon to the two shootings, an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald said.

Miami police believe Maceo may have been behind the murder of another homeless man, 59-year-old Manuel Perez, on Oct. 16 in downtown Miami. However he hasn’t yet been charged for that crime.

A “wanted” poster shared by cops at the time showed surveillance footage of the suspect, who matches Maceo’s appearance, and the suspect’s car, a black Dodge Charger.

“There may be other victims who suffered at the hands of this ruthless criminal,” Morales said, calling Maceo a “suspected serial killer.”

Maceo, who is listed as a licensed real estate broker working for Century 21, goes by “willyrealestate” on social media, where he flaunts a flashy lifestyle filled with fast cars, crypto investments, and luxury home sales.

Earlier this year, he posted footage from a Bitcoin convention in Miami as well as a photo of him beside a Porsche at the Cryptocurrency Fintech Convention.

He describes himself on his Facebook as a “Life Development Leader” and “Brand Owner/CEO.”

Maceo was ordered to be held without bond on Friday afternoon with Circuit Judge Alberto Milian citing his “peculiar pattern” of targeting homeless people in what “appears to be execution-style” attacks.

Ron Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, said the string of horrific attacks “cuts to the heart of our community.”

“No one should be the victim of gun violence let alone our most vulnerable, those experiencing homelessness,” he said in a statement to CBS Miami.

