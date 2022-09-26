Porsche to race onto German stock exchange with mega IPO

Jean-Philippe LACOUR and Sam REEVES
·3 min read

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche will this week race onto the Frankfurt stock exchange in what is set to be one of Europe's biggest listings in years, seeking to defy recent market turbulence.

While the listing comes at a difficult time for global markets -- roiled by the war in Ukraine and surging inflation -- the maker of the 9-11 sports car expects to leverage its brand power.

"Some potential clients may not yet be able to afford a Porsche, but they can buy the shares," said Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of the company's board.

Parent company Volkswagen hopes Thursday's flotation will raise up to 9.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion) and are targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros for Porsche.

Some of the cash will be ploughed into Volkswagen's high-speed drive towards electric vehicles, which has brought the legacy carmaker into more direct competition with US rival Tesla.

In terms of value of shares issued, Porsche's is set to be the biggest stock market debut in Germany since Deutsche Telekom's in 1996, and the largest in Europe since the 2011 flotation of Switzerland-based commodities giant Glencore.

Analysts are looking to the carmaker's market entry for some cheer in a morose economic backdrop.

"The Porsche AG IPO may offer a catalyst in an industry sorely lacking positive surprises," Berenberg said in a note.

"Volkswagen's luxury sports car business holds brand power and electrification momentum in the most desirable automotive segments."

- Electric drive -

The IPO will see 114 million shares of "Porsche AG" listed, with a price range between 76.50 and 82.50 euros per share.

VW's targeted valuation is below some earlier estimates -- but should still catapult it above rivals such as BMW, with a valuation of 49 billion euros, and Mercedes-Benz, with a 61-billion-euro price tag.

The maker of the iconic 911 sports car has joined the electric drive of Volkswagen group, whose brands also include Audi and Skoda, in earnest.

The electric "Taycan" has been the brand's best-selling model since January, an electric version of the "Macan" is due in 2024, as well as the launch of a new SUV in the middle of the decade.

The electric strategy -- launched by former VW chief Herbert Diess -- includes building battery factories across Europe and the US.

The IPO will see preferential shares sold to investors, which have no voting rights, while Volkswagen will also sell 25 percent of the carmaker to Porsche SE.

The eponymous company is a listed holding controlled by the Porsche-Piech family, who in turn are the main shareholders in Volkswagen.

This means that Porsche SE will have a blocking minority that will allow it to steer the future of the company.

- Major investor interest -

While there is much anticipation ahead of the Porsche IPO, concerns surrounding governance have been brewing at Volkswagen.

The dual role of recently appointed group CEO Oliver Blume  -- who has maintained his position as Porsche chief, as well as taking on the top job at Volkswagen group -- has in particular raised eyebrows.

Nevertheless, the listing has generated interested among major investors, including Qatar and Abu Dhabi's public investment funds, Norway's sovereign wealth fund and US asset management firm T. Rowe Price.

They will together hold about 3.6 billion euros in preferential shares, with Qatar making the biggest investment.

Volkswagen hopes that listing a minority stake in Porsche will push up its own stock market value, which is currently about 90 billion euros -- just a fraction of Tesla's, at just under $900 billion.

jpl/sr/hmn/cdw

Recommended Stories

  • Porsche, luxury carmaker with storied history

    Germany luxury carmaker Porsche is gunning for a blockbuster IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this week. Here are five facts about the automobile giant:

  • Nike, Micron, Porsche, Intuit, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    The personal consumption expenditures price index is out this week, plus earnings from Nike, Micron, and CarMax. Porsche’s initial public offering is on Thursday

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Investing for the long term is the best way to grow your wealth. And these three stocks can help you do it.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldTin led losses among b

  • Julio Jones out, has partially torn PCL in knee

    The Buccaneers listed wide receiver Julio Jones as questionable with a knee injury on the official report, but he won’t play today against the Packers, and the injury may be more significant than the team let on. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Jones has a partially torn PCL in his knee, and reporters [more]

  • Hedge Funds Piled On Bullish Pound Bets Just Before Big Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds ramped up bullish bets on the pound just days before the British government’s unexpectedly large tax cuts sent the currency tumbling.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldLevera

  • Oil Tumbles as ‘Wrecking Ball’ Dollar Piles On Commodity Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil sank again, with Brent collapsing below $85 a barrel, as the dollar’s surge and mounting recessionary concerns threatened global demand.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldThe global

  • 'Bring Beer' And Vote: Michael Moore Predicts Midterm Victory For Dems

    "I want to thank the Supreme Court for reminding women they're second-class citizens" in time for the midterms, Michael Moore quipped sarcastically.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully

  • With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD)) price down 11% this week, insiders might find some solace having sold US$4.1m worth of shares earlier this year.

    By selling US$4.1m worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) stock at an average sell price of US$102 over...

  • ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Actors KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel Speak Out About Being Cut ‘From Most of the Movie’

    "But we thriving in real life," Layne wrote

  • Pound plunge the latest ill omen as stocks slide

    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as concerns that high interest rates could hurt growth also knocked Asian shares to a two-year low, with demand-sensitive stocks such as Australia's miners and carmakers in Japan and Korea hit hard.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Te

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio You Can Buy Right Now

    A little-known group of Buffett stocks includes three members of dividend royalty with solid growth prospects.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bonds are in the midst of their worst crash since 1949, and the fallout could unravel some of the market's most crowded trades, Bank of America says

    "Bond crash in recent weeks means highs in credit spreads, lows in stocks are not yet in," Bank of America's Michael Hartnett said.

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • Down 70% or More, 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Might Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a frustrating year for investors, but at the same time, those with cash to invest have an opportunity to put their money to work in exciting companies at prices that were unimaginable a few years ago. Browsing a list of growth stocks down more than 70% from their highs, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) could be incredible values right now. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe these stocks will rebound and pay off for investors over the long term.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which focuses on such stocks, has plunged by nearly 75% from its early 2021 peak, and some individual companies have fallen further. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD),  Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are likely three such stocks. Jake Lerch (Advanced Micro Devices): There's plenty of carnage in the stock market among tech stocks, and AMD is no exception.