Porsche SUV lands upside down in Colorado home, photos show. Driver was trapped inside

A Porsche SUV crashed into a Colorado home, then landed upside down while “partially inside” the house, police said.

The 42-year-old male driver was still inside the vehicle when first responders arrived, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police said they were called to the home in northwest Boulder early Saturday, Feb. 11, alongside fire and rescue crews.

“Incredibly there were no major injuries as a result of this crash,” police said.

The driver was rescued from the SUV and medically cleared, then he was booked into jail on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and texting while driving.

Fire and rescue crews helped shore up the home, which authorities said “sustained significant damage.”

A Porsche SUV struck the house & was partially inside. The SUV was upside down with the driver still inside. In addition to BPD, @boulder_fire , AMR & @MVFireRescue responded to assist with the technical rescue & shoring up the house, which sustained significant damage 2/4 pic.twitter.com/U9tlCUOJeh — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 12, 2023

