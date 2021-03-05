The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is wonderfully colorful. Here's what we'd choose

Autoblog Staff
·9 min read



The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo electric wagon is finally revealed, and along with it is a new configuration tool to play with. In typical Porsche fashion, there is a wide array of trim levels, performance options and, most fun, interior and exterior choices. So we on the Autoblog staff spent a little time to craft our ideal Taycans. Our colors and configurations varied, but all but one of us picked the base Taycan 4 as a starting point. Read on, and be sure to visit the Porsche configuration tool to build your own.

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: Sub-5-seconds 0-to-60 is good enough for me, so I’m going with the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo ($92,250) and adding the Sport Chrono package ($1,320) for drive modes to suit my moods. That icy Frozen Blue Metallic paint ($800) is a sharp color. $2,380 for the 20-inch Offroad Design wheels is more than I want to pay, but those Aero blades aren’t really doing it for me, so the upcharge is a must. (Note to self: If I ever design a rad car, give it ugly base wheels and charge a lot for the next step up). Clean up the look with the model designation deletion ($0) and call the exterior good.

Inside, I’m minimizing leather — something that’s actually important to me, and for which I’m glad automakers are leaning into — so I’ll get the Race-Tex interior in Graphite Blue/Slate Grey ($4,700). A little ambient lighting ($500) to set the mood, and the interior looks good to me. To make those long drives smoother and calmer, I’ll opt for Porsche InnoDrive ($3,610), which adds adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, as well as rear-wheel steering ($1,620). Boom. Done. Final price: $107,180. I can live with that for a Taycan wagon.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: I added more than $34,000 in options to my Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo build. For the record, the last new car I actually bought with my own money was less than that out the door, tax, title, license, etc. I did not choose one of the really high-end paint options, instead opting for the $800 Mamba Green Metallic. And even though it seems ridiculous to buy a car for $126,810 (that's the final tally) and not choosing full leather or the optional Race-Tex interior, those are both very expensive and don't match as well with the standard interior in Black and Limestone Beige.

I added the Off Road Design Package, the Premium Package to get the Technology Package, LED Matrix lights, surround-view camera and heated and ventilated 14-way power seats. I added all the available performance-minded enhancements, including the Sport Chrono package and rear-wheel steering. Inside, I added Night Vision Assist, heated rear seats because I love my passengers, too, and brown seat belts. Finally, I threw in the onboard charger and a 25-foot cable.

2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo interior
2021 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo interior

News Editor Joel Stocksdale: Like John and Jeremy, I opted for the "simple" Taycan 4 Cross Turismo. It offers an amount of power that should feel quick, but also very manageable for the street. Plus, the sub-$100,000 price tag is appealing, for saving money in general and providing room for options.

The majority of my option costs were for color choice and performance items. The Neptune Blue exterior paint was $3,150, and the groovy Mission E Cross Turismo-inspired wheels came in at $4,680. I brightened up the exterior with silver window trim for $400, plus little silver "electric" badges on the sides. For the interior, I had to go with the gorgeous Graphite Blue Race-Tex interior that matches the Neptune Blue nearly perfectly. It cost $4,130. On top of that was another $2,000 for the Paldao Wood trim, $660 for color-matched seat belts, $650 for dark silver accents and $500 for ambient lighting. I couldn't help myself, the color combo just looked so good, and if I'm going to pick one of these up, I would want it specified exactly the way I want.

I was fairly sparing with functional options except for performance items. The rear-wheel steering, Sport Chrono pack, torque vectoring and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control all had to be added, all of which added up to $8,030. Then I picked a few comfort and convenience features such as the head-up display, blind-spot warning, surround view camera, 14-way power seats and heated steering wheel. Those tallied up to $5,790.

In the end, the $29,990 worth of options brought my Taycan 4 to $122,240. So not only would my car be blue, so would my wallet.

Associate Editor Byron Hurd: Am I really going to be the only journalist-wants-a-brown-wagon stereotype here? Cool. Cool, cool, cool. Mahogany Metallic was the last finish I clicked on, believe it or not, and while it does not play well with the standard wheels, I think it looks spectacular with these 20" Taycan Turbo Design wheels. Inside, I went with Black and Chalk two-tone leather for the interior, figuring the worst-case scenario is that you get the white seats dirty and they simply better match the exterior. But really, I just think it works.

I didn't add much in the way of interior. Sport Seats Plus were a must, as was Sport Chrono and a few other odds and ends (yeah, a heated steering wheel, because, well, me) and I couldn't say "no" to the Burmester sound system. Fake money, right? My all-in price came to $122,030, with $29,780 of that in optional equipment, which could buy me a reasonably nice compact car. Gotta love Porsche options.

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer: I tend to believe that going 0-60 mph in about 4 seconds is the sweet spot for a road car. It's enough to properly pin you back, but not so much as to be unusable on a fun road. Therefore, I went for the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo that does it in 3.9 seconds. After this reasonable and thoughtful choice, I decided to be forego reason and piled on $48,360 worth of options.

The Frozen Blue Metallic paint is too glorious to pass up, and it's just so good that I paid an extra $1,290 on top of the $4,870 cost of 21-inch Taycan Exclusive Design Wheels to get them painted in Frozen Blue Metallic. What a stunner. I tacked on the glossy black Off-Road Design Package ($2,170) to be rid of the silver and flat-black trim, then also added glossy black window trim ($400), black roof rails ($830), Porsche logo in the light strip in Glacier Blue ($850) and body-color model designation ($350). The white PSCB calipers ($3,490) are the final necessary appearance touch, plus they'll cut down on brake dust obscuring my pretty, light blue and white wheels.

I continued the blue theme inside with the Race-Tex in all Graphite Blue ($4,130), then said yes to far too many tech and luxury options like the Advanced 4-zone climate control ($990), heated steering wheel ($280) and thermally and noise insulated glass ($1,130). And of course, I ticked the box for Porsche's $6,430 Performance Package, too. All in (with numerous options not listed here), my Taycan 4S Cross Turismo totaled $160,010. That's a touch more than a base Turbo, but to me, the 4S is the perfect sweet spot of performance and drivability in a Taycan wagon.

West Coast Editor James Riswick: I would first like to applaud Porsche for offering the Taycan in such a wide array of interesting and often vibrant colors. That only two of us made the same choice is indicative of that — and we even left the pink-like Frozen Berry on the table. My choice of Cherry Metallic is seemingly a killer shade of deep candy apple red. It's stunning. Inside, I thought about pairing it with one of the two reddish color choices, Blackberry or Bordeaux Red, but that seemed a bit too matchy-matchy. Instead, I went with the black, non-cow Race-Tex interior ($4,130) and accented it with Bordeaux Red seatbelts and these gold-like Neodyme trim inserts. Black, deep red and gold — that's a classy combo.

In terms of specs, John Snyder's base Taycan first drive convinced me that's all I need, so that was my base. Outside, I added the 20-inch Offroad Design Wheels for $2,380 (yikes) and Roof Rails in Black Aluminum Finish for $830 (with meh cargo capacity, I foresee needing to load stuff up top). I also added the Porsche Electric Sport Sound ($500) and blind-spot warning that somehow costs $950. Inside, I got the Rear 2+1 seats for $480 (why not?), the $1,200 Bose sound upgrade and the 14-way power front seats with memory ($1,510) paired with ventilation ($850) and heating both front and rear ($530). Those Bordeaux Red seatbelts and Neodyme trim inserts each go for $650.

Tally it up, my sexy red Taycan 4 Cross Turismo hits the register at $107,720 with $15,470 worth of options.

Managing Editor Greg Rasa: Gentian Blue Metallic is a mere $800. It was a hard choice between that and Carmine Red, which is extremely red, one of only four $3,150 "special" colors offered, and therefore is probably a knockout. However, I had already settled first on the top-shelf Truffle Brown Olea Club leather interior ($6,570), and the blue goes better with that. Brown shoes with a blue suit.

Like others, I went with the base Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, which seems plenty fun enough. And kept the options tight at $18,680, just a small smattering of creature comforts similar to what James picked. I did like these 19-inch aero wheels with this car; they seem futuristic yet not weirdly so, and were "just" $1,860. Although I was intrigued by Zac's painted wheel trick and tried those on for size, below, before rejecting the idea.

A must-have with this interior was the Paldao wood trim, $2,000.

Out the door with a gorgeous car at a mere $110,930.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Bulls Lose Steam for Now as Yields Trump Inflation Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold has in little over two months gone from being a favored reflation bet to heading for its worst first quarter in almost four decades.The change of fortune comes as higher yields dent the appeal of bullion, which offers no interest. At the same time, optimism that the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will drive a global recovery has pushed investors to switch from the traditional haven to other assets.Gold’s turnaround has been sharp. After enjoying its best year in a decade, the metal has slumped more than 10% in 2021. Investor inflows into exchange-traded funds, which supported the metal’s surge to a record above $2,075 an ounce in August, have gone into reverse. While inflation expectations are rising, which some investors say should support gold, that’s being overshadowed for now by the effects of rising yields.On Friday, the metal touched the lowest in almost nine months after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of forcefully pushing back against the recent surge in long-term borrowing costs, sending U.S. Treasury yields soaring. During an appearance in a Wall Street Journal webinar Thursday, Powell said the recent bond-market swings “caught my attention.” He said he is monitoring financial conditions and would be “concerned” by disorderly markets.“Although inflation is becoming a theme, gold is struggling,” Robert Jan van Der Mark, a portfolio manager at Aegon NV who sold his gold holdings in late November. “The recent move in U.S. yields was also mainly driven by real yields moving up, not really by break-even inflation. That’s not helping gold prices.”For some, the vaccine breakthroughs in November proved a turning point, with Bank of America Corp. dropping its previous bold forecast of $3,000 for bullion. Others are playing catch-up. Hedge funds have slashed their long positions to the lowest since May 2019, while banks from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to UBS Group AG are racing to lower their forecasts for the precious metal.Investor disillusionment with bullion is partly being fueled by the arrival of a new competitor: Bitcoin. Those fearing currency debasement now have an alternative asset whose supply is inherently limited, with the digital currency surging this year.“Some investors are clearly looking at Bitcoin and digital assets as a replacement for gold,” Aakash Doshi, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., wrote in a note. “There is a material enough overlap of retail and more importantly institutional dollars in these markets.”Still, it may be premature to write off gold, with signs of a recovery in the physical markets that were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic last year.Indian jewelry demand is rebounding from a more-than two-decade low, with prices falling below the psychologically important level of 50,000 rupees ($688) per 10 grams, which kept buyers away last year. In China, gold is now trading at a premium to London prices after being cheaper for most of 2020, another sign of recovering demand.“On a longer-term view, we see gold moving higher given supportive trends such as rising incomes in emerging markets boosting physical demand and global annual mined production continuing to decline,” said Evy Hambro, global head of thematic and sector based investing at BlackRock Inc.Still, that may be some way off as improving growth prospects mean there’s little appetite for the haven asset in the immediate-term. Holdings in gold-backed ETFs have declined to the lowest since June and spot bullion prices down 0.1% at $1,695.13 an ounce on Friday to head for a third weekly loss.“Higher rates and an improving economy are suppressing gold,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP, who cut his funds’ exposure to the metal by half in November. “In our base case, gold won’t do well.”(Updates with price move in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • General Motors Looks To Add More Juice To Electric Vehicle Transformation

    General Motors is reportedly eyeing a second battery factory in the U.S., after setting a target to sell only electric vehicles by 2035.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq erases year-to-date gains as tech selloff persists and Treasury yields climb

    Stocks traded lower on Thursday after another technology-led selloff on Wednesday. A new report on weekly unemployment claims came in better than expected, helping boost sentiment after a disappointing print on private payroll growth came in just a day earlier.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Former Cathay flight attendant makes ends meet

    This former flight attendant now runs a flower businessLocation: Hong KongErica Chan's dream job as a flight attendant was taken awayafter her company Cathay Pacific laid off over 5,000 staff(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"After 12 years, a lot of difference. I learned a lot from the (airline industry), I learned a lot from my colleagues. I remember the first day when I got the interview, the interviewer asked me, why I want to be a flight attendant. I told them I want to broaden my mind, I want to meet people from different countries, different cultures. I want to see the world. Yeah, I made it. I got what I wanted from Cathay."The single mother now owns a full-time business selling custom-made bouquets(SOUNDBITE) (English) 35-YEAR-OLD HONG KONG FLOWER BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CATHAY PACIFIC FLIGHT ATTENDANT, ERICA CHAN, SAYING:"Working as in, working here is like my own business. I'm building my own brand. I'm not working for anybody, but I'm working for myself. And people come here to buy my flowers, because they think this is pretty. And when they collect the flowers, I can see their face, they are so happy, then I'll feel very good."

  • Everything Meghan and Harry have done since they quit being royals last year

    The airing of Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah lands nearly one year after the couple made the U.S. their home.

  • Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

    The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. States and many districts have not been keeping track of school employee vaccinations, even as the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide. Vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, but the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents' concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions' calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • Civil war within the GOP continues as Trump fires back at strategist Karl Rove

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision.

  • 4 Hong Kong activists given bail as prosecutors drop appeal

    Four of 47 pro-democracy activists charged under Hong Kong's tough national security law were released on bail Friday after prosecutors dropped an appeal of an earlier court decision. The 47 activists were charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year, which authorities say was a plot to subvert state power and paralyze the government. The four activists — Clarisse Yeung, Lawrence Lau, Hendrick Lui and Mike Lam — appeared in court on Friday prior to being released.

  • FBI: Trump appointee arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    Federico Klein, a former State Department aide who worked on former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI announced Thursday night. This is the first known instance of a Trump appointee facing prosecution in connection with the attack, Politico reports. An FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman told Politico that Klein, 42, was taken into custody in Virginia, but did not release any information on the charges against him. Federal Election Commission records show Klein worked as a tech analyst for the 2016 Trump campaign, Politico says, and after the election he was hired at the State Department. A federal directory from last summer lists Klein as a special assistant in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, making him a "Schedule C" political appointee, Politico reports. On Jan. 6, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Biden's victory. Klein's mother, Cecilia, told Politico on Thursday night that he told her he was in Washington, D.C., on the day of the riot, and "as far as I know, he was on the Mall." She is a retired economist and trade official, and told Politico because of their different views, she rarely spoke about Trump or politics with her son. "Fred's politics burn a little hot," she said. "But I've never known him to violate the law." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Trump and Jared Kushner are barely in touch since the former president left office, report says

    Jared Kushner is said to have distanced himself back from his father-in-law but is likely to return if Trump decides on a 2024 run, sources told CNN.

  • The 'QAnon Shaman' says invading the Capitol was 'not an attack on this country' in wild jailhouse interview

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley said he still believes the 2020 election was rigged and wishes Donald Trump gave him a pardon.

  • EU, Italy block AstraZeneca shipment to Australia: sources

    The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine destined for Australia after the drug manufacturer failed to meet its EU contract commitments, two sources said on Thursday. The sources said AstraZeneca had requested permission from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, near Rome.

  • Canucks open 2-game set with 3-1 win over Maple Leafs

    Jake Virtanen scored twice, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night in the opener of a two-game set. Bo Horvat also scored for Vancouver, providing a bit of a cushion with a goal midway through the third period. Pierre Engvall scored for the Maple Leafs off an assist from Ilya Mikheyev.

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • China will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong: Premier Li

    China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said, amid criticism from western countries over Beijing's suppression of pro-democracy opposition in the Asian financial hub. Speaking on Friday at the opening of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting 'The Storm' on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • EU says it expects financial services deal with UK, but trust an issue

    Britain and the European Union are on course to agree a deal on regulatory cooperation in financial services this month, but the UK's actions in Northern Ireland makes it harder to build trust, the bloc's financial services chief said on Thursday. "We are on track," Mairead McGuinness told a Politico event. The British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.