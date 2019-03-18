The Porsche Taycan EV Is Coming into Clearer Focus

We're getting closer to the official debut of the Porsche Taycan, and these photos and sketches show the new electric sedan in a closer-to-production form. The Taycan was originally previewed by the Mission E concept, and it's now all but confirmed that the final car will have similar styling, as we saw in recent spy photos. Porsche will present the car in full this September, likely at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show, and the company says the Taycan will be on sale by the end of the year.