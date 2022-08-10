The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Just Broke the Tesla Model S’s Nürburgring EV Record

The Nürburgring has a new electric king—and this time it’s German.

Porsche has just announced that the Taycan has regained its title as the fastest production EV to circle the infamous “Green Hell” after completing a lap in just 7:33.3. That time easily beats the previous mark, which was set by the Tesla Model S last year.

Lars Kern drove the Taycan Turbo S on its recent record-setting run around the race complex’s 12.9-mile north loop, according to the automaker. He was able to complete his trip around the winding circuit more than two seconds quicker than the high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid managed last September (its time was 7:30.9). This isn’t Kern’s first time setting a record at the famous track. He drove a Taycan Turbo around the north loop in a then-record 7:42 in the summer of 2019.

The record-setting 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S with the Tequipment performance kit - Credit: Porsche

The Taycan Turbo S was equipped with Porsche’s just announced Tequipment performance kit for its latest record run. The company’s top-of-the-line electric sedan is already a beast, thanks to a drive unit that can pump out up to 750 hp, but the pack adds 21-inch wheels wrapped in street-legal Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control software. The Taycan Kern drove was also completely stock, with the exception of a roll cage and racing seats for safety purposes.

“We’re delighted that the Nürburgring record for electric cars is back in Porsche hands,” Kevin Giek, the vice president of the Taycan line, said in a statement. “This lap time not only shows how much potential lies in our new performance kit, but also confirms once again the sports car genes of the Taycan.”

Looking to set some records of your own? The Tequipment performance kit will soon be available to purchase for €13,377. It’s only available on the 2023 Taycan Turbo S and unfortunately only in Germany for the time being. Considering how popular the Taycan has already proven to be, we wouldn’t be surprise to see that soon change.

