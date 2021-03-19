Porsche won't build the heritage-laced Renndienst minivan concept

Ronan Glon
·2 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

Porsche shed light on several never-before-seen unbuilt prototypes in late 2020, including the Renndienst minivan concept inspired by the Volkswagen Bus-based race service vehicles it used during the 1950s. While we could get used to the idea of a futuristic-looking van with a Porsche crest on its nose, we learned the design study will not reach production.

"We are, we were, and we still will be a sports car manufacturer. Therefore, we do not intend to go into the segment of small city cars, for example, or in segments where we could have more volume. We still are an exclusive sports car [brand], and we will go further in our development in segments where we believe that sports cars can be defined. So, going towards the minivan concept, and so on, is not our plan at all," Detlev von Platen, Porsche's head of global sales, told Autoblog.

His comments suggest that the brand sees the Taycan Cross Turismo and the Panamera Sport Turismo — which both exist at the intersection of station wagons and sports cars — as the outer limits of utilitarianism. Von Platen didn't rule out expanding into other segments, however, and an earlier report revealed that a coupe and a convertible built on the Taycan's J1 platform are still on the table, though, crucially, neither has been approved yet.

Many of the upcoming additions to the Porsche range will be electric, and the company expects that at least 80% of its sales will come from electrified cars in 2030. The 911 will be part of the non-electrified 20%, though hybrid variants are coming. Which side of the spectrum the 718 duo will fall on isn't clear yet, however.

The decision not to greenlight the Renndienst van pretty much means that the upcoming Hyundai Staria has cornered the market on futuristic minivans.

Related video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Rendering Shows Alternate BMW Muscle Car Past

    Where would the Bavarians be today had they gone in this direction?

  • This 6-wheel Fiat 500 C is way cooler than any 6x6 G-wagen

    Now that seemingly everyone and their mom has a 4x4 pickup truck, some have turned to six-wheel beasts like the Mercedes G-wagen 6x6 in order to stand out. Although, when you have this truck, there's no need to go to any trendy watering hole — the party comes to you. You see, this Fiat was built as a mobile wine bar, selling red, white, vermouth, and Marsala in Italy (at what appear to be bargain prices).

  • 12 Expert Tricks You Can Use to Track Online Restocks

    Black Friday seems like a lifetime ago yet the next one is still many months away. Spring is right on the horizon, but somehow we are still dealing with “beating down doors for the last 70% off 8K TV”-level scarcity when it comes to big-ticket electronics — especially next-gen video game consoles like the PlayStation 5 and …

  • This One-of-a-Kind Mercedes G-Wagen 6×6 Could Fetch More Than $1 Million at Auction

    The luxurious off-roader will be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson on March 27.

  • Porsche CEO Says Exploring IPO Could Be ‘Interesting’ Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume signaled he’d be open to considering an initial public offering of the German sports-car maker if parent Volkswagen AG decides to pursue one.“I think Porsche could be an interesting part for thinking about an IPO,” Blume said during a briefing with U.S. reporters, cautioning that a final decision won’t be his to make. “We have to hand it to Volkswagen and they have nothing decided.”Listing the coveted car division has long been touted as a way to bolster VW’s stock-market valuation and help it catch up to the likes of Toyota Motor Corp. or Tesla Inc. VW is speaking with advisers to study the merits of a potential Porsche IPO, Bloomberg News reported last month.Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess seemed to pour cold water on the idea this week when he said that Europe’s biggest automaker has no “immediate need” to raise funds for its costly push into electric cars, batteries and software. The German manufacturer, which owns 12 automotive brands, generates ample cash to pay for the transition, he said.Porsche has been VW’s shining light during the pandemic. The brand’s deliveries dipped just 3% last year, thanks to robust demand in China, its largest market. That helped the Stuttgart-based manufacturer maintain a double-digit profit margin when many mass-market automakers suffered a dramatic downturn.Porsche Chief Financial Offier Lutz Meschke first raised the benefits of a potential IPO in 2018, saying such a move could unlock value and replicate Ferrari NV’s successful share sale years earlier. The deliberations didn’t gain support from VW at the time.The logic behind a potential IPO remains compelling, Meschke told reporters in a separate briefing Friday. Selling shares in Porsche won’t jeopardize VW’s plans to leverage cost synergies within the group, he said.Rimac CooperationMeschke said he sees “a certain likelihood” for VW’s Bugatti brand to cooperate with Rimac Automobili, the Croatian electric hyper-car maker in which Porsche holds a 24% stake.A tie-up would give Rimac access to Bugatti’s brand, customers and dealership network, while the boutique French outfit would gain a path toward electrification, he said.Porsche is also expanding its lineup of battery-powered cars as it targets half of its sales to be electrified by 2025.The company expects to sell more than 30,000 units of its fully electric Taycan sports car this year after adding the more spacious Cross Turismo version. Porsche shipped about 20,000 Taycan models in 2020.(Updates with CFO comments starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It's a Bose blowout! Top-rated earbuds, soundbars and more are majorly on sale—save up to $80

    Take advantage of these low prices while you can—and grab free shipping, too.

  • First Ride: Indian’s New FTR R Carbon Bike Brings New Stability to Its Renegade Speed

    While retaining its 1,203 cc V-twin with 120 hp, the 2022 model now has smaller wheels, cruise control and improved throttle response.

  • These 4 IPOs Made Their Market Debuts Thursday. Here’s How They Did.

    Shares of Duckhorn (ticker: NAPA) kicked off at $18.60, and hit a high of $18.60 before closing at $17.50, up nearly 17%. “What an honor to bring luxury wine to Wall Street,” Duckhorn’s president, CEO, and chairman, told Barron’s from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ryan has been with Duckhorn since working part time for the Saint Helena, Calif., company in high school.

  • McLaren 720S GT3X throws out the rule book to go faster than a race car

    Race cars are some of the fastest machines on Earth. Proving this point is the McLaren 720S GT3X, which takes the basic GT3-class race car and cranks up the performance, because there are no rules for track toys. Nestled between the driver and the drive wheels is the expected twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the race car, complete with blueprinted cylinder heads and beefed up internals.

  • NASA Veterans Baffled by Biden Pick of Bill Nelson to Lead Agency

    Tom Williams/GettyPresident Joe Biden is nominating his old friend Bill Nelson to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), finally settling months of speculation.To some insiders, Nelson is a puzzling choice for a tough job. A former space-shuttle passenger who later served three terms as a U.S. senator representing Florida, the 78-year-old Nelson isn’t lacking in political experience. He has strong personal ties to Biden and the space industry.But he’s an old white man at a time when many space professionals are clamoring for younger, female leadership.Moreover, there’s something of a black mark on Nelson in certain space circles. Some longtime veterans of the U.S. space program still loosely associate the former senator with one of NASA’s greatest tragedies—the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986.Nelson flew on the shuttle mission directly preceding Challenger’s doomed launch—and his presence on that earlier shuttle compelled NASA to reshuffle the crew roster for future missions, including Challenger’s.Nelson’s nomination “kind of boggles the mind,” John Logsdon, a former NASA adviser and ex-director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, told The Daily Beast.When Biden tapped a record number of women for top posts in his administration, many observers assumed he would also nominate a woman to head NASA. There’s no shortage of good candidates—among them, former space-shuttle pilot Pam Melroy and Ellen Stofan, director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.So it came as an unpleasant surprise to some when the reports rolled in that Biden was tapping Nelson. “I am disappointed that we won’t have more diverse leadership in the role,” Briony Horgan, a planetary scientist at Purdue University in Indiana, told The Daily Beast. Horgan helped NASA select the landing site for NASA’s new Mars rover Perseverance, which arrived on the red planet last month.It’s one of a number of high-profile missions on NASA’s docket: landing rovers on Mars, launching a new space telescope, and preparing powerful rockets and other hardware to return astronauts to the moon.It might console critics somewhat that Biden reportedly plans to name Melroy as deputy administrator, potentially setting her up to head the agency in the future. NASA did not respond to a request for comment.Setting aside their disappointment over the missed opportunity for female leadership, many space insiders conceded that Nelson should be an adequate administrator. “I’m sure Nelson will do a good job,” Matt Siegler, an astronomer with the Arizona-based Planetary Science Institute, told The Daily Beast.Nelson is not a scientist. Rather, he’s a career politician who has consistently advocated for science through his decades in public service. In that sense, he’s not alone. Former President Donald Trump’s NASA administrator, former Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine, was a businessman before getting elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for three terms.But many administrators before Bridenstine have been engineers, scientists, or veteran astronauts. Charles Bolden, former President Barack Obama’s long-serving NASA chief, logged nearly 700 hours in space—and even commanded Nelson on one space-shuttle sortie in early 1986. Michael Griffin, the NASA administration under former President George W. Bush, is a physicist and engineer.Despite his lack of science education or deep direct experience in NASA, ex-senator Nelson undoubtedly loves the space agency. “Nelson has been a longtime NASA aficionado and supporter,” Roger Launius, NASA’s chief historian before his 2016 retirement, told The Daily Beast.NASA Rover Survives 7 Minutes of Terror, Lands on Mars in Search of Ancient LifeNelson has been particularly supportive of one of NASA’s riskiest, and arguably most important, initiatives—a long-delayed, massively over-budget effort to develop a huge new rocket booster capable of sending astronauts and their hardware to the moon… and eventually Mars.As a senator, Nelson was one of the main proponents of the Space Launch System, which takes old space-shuttle rockets and refurbishes and upgrades them for future missions. “This allows NASA to get out beyond lower Earth orbit and start to explore the heavens, which is the job NASA has always been tasked to do,” Nelson said when he unveiled the SLS design back in 2011.A decade ago, Nelson insisted SLS would cost no more than $11.5 billion and be ready for its first test launch by 2017. But the old rockets turned out to need a lot more work than Nelson and his allies—including then-NASA administrator Bolden—anticipated. SLS has cost $17 billion so far and still hasn’t flown. When news broke regarding Nelson’s expected nomination, engineers at a NASA facility in Mississippi were busy rigging up SLS rockets for a critical ground test.As NASA administrator, Nelson could play a key role in protecting, and finishing, the SLS project—and positioning the agency to eventually send astronauts back to the moon and then on to Mars.But it’s Nelson’s ties to astronauts-past that are the biggest stains on his reputation. After receiving training as a payload specialist, Nelson flew on space shuttle Columbia under the command of then-astronaut Bolden. Nelson was a three-term Florida congressman at the time.For NASA, getting Nelson on Columbia had obvious benefits, as it helped to cement ties between the agency and the House of Representatives. The space agency was lobbying Congress to pass a law designating NASA as the sole agency for space launches, in order to head off an increasingly assertive Pentagon.But coordinating Nelson’s schedule proved difficult. When NASA finally slotted Nelson into the Columbia crew, it bumped one of the existing crew—engineer Greg Jarvis—to the next shuttle flight, slated to blast off just a few days after Columbia landed in late January 1986. That next shuttle was Challenger. It exploded on liftoff, killing all seven crew members.Nelson said he was horrified by the Challenger incident. “My mind did not want to accept what my eyes were seeing,” he recalled years later. “I kept waiting to see the Challenger emerge out of the smoke.”But James Oberg, who was a NASA mission controller from 1975 to 1997, is still angry at Nelson over Jarvis’ death. “NASA only put him [Nelson] on the mission to buy his vote in a crucial congressional budget dispute,” Oberg told The Daily Beast.The Challenger explosion rendered the issue moot. NASA grounded its surviving shuttles for two years, leaving Congress no choice but to let the military buy its own rockets. “Consequently the plans for a NASA monopoly on launch services were canceled, and so Nelson’s presence became pointless anyway—too late to save Jarvis’ life,” Oberg said.Logsdon said it’s unfair to blame Nelson for Jarvis’ death. Nelson “was just a passenger going along on a flight,” Logsdon said. NASA shuffles and reshuffles crews all the time. It’s impossible to guarantee the safety of any one crew on any one spacecraft. Columbia, Nelson’s shuttle, wound up crashing years later in 2003, killing all seven people on board.Most of the space insiders The Daily Beast spoke with didn’t even mention the Challenger controversy. To many space professionals, Challenger—and the entire shuttle program, which ended in 2011—is ancient history.Hearing word of Nelson’s nomination, they mostly reacted with resigned shrugs. Chris Impey, a University of Arizona astronomer, told The Daily Beast he was ambivalent. “A woman would have been a good and natural pick, and/or someone more visionary, but Nelson is unlikely to ruffle feathers or cause controversy.”Will Biden Pump the Brakes on Trump’s Moon Race?Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Analysis: China's small tech firms step out of the shadows as giants reel from regulatory crackdown

    China's smaller technology companies and investors are eager to seize the day as a sweeping crackdown by anti-monopoly regulators on the country's internet giants creates a wealth of new opportunities. Nasdaq-listed microlender 360 DigiTech Inc is one such firm, having seen an increase in new business and a run-up in its share price after the introduction of new rules designed to rein in fintech giant Ant Group and other large rivals. "Since December, we've seen clients whose credit lines have been reduced or restricted by lending giants transfer to our services," 360 DigiTech Chief Financial Officer Alex Xu told Reuters.

  • Man Finally Achieves Dream Of Driving Buick Grand National

    Should you never meet your heroes?

  • The Most Expensive Car Repairs That Will Make You Want To Sell

    Every time a car experiences a mechanical failure, it gives the owner a stark choice — to repair or not to repair. Depending on the age of the car, the cost of the car and the type of repair,...

  • How One British Custom Shop Revives and Refines Classic 911s Using Formula 1 Technology

    Theon Design taps into racing tech to bring new ideas to old-school Porsches.

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • Prince William: Mental health, the complex subject that is close to my heart

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.