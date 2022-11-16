Porsche Working On Hot EV Macan

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The age of hot crossovers is really only starting and boy, it’s looking to be wild. We already covered the insane 585-horsepower Kia EV6 GT, but now it’s come to light the upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan will do one better. Due to hit the market in 2024, the EV is still in the prototype phase. However, one automotive publication claims the top-of-the-line model will push 600-plus horsepower for some brutal acceleration.

This information was reported by AutoCar, which actually got the info straight from the horse’s mouth, or in this case Antoon Janssen, powertrain manager for the Macan. Using the new Premium Platform Electric, the little crossover will feature two permanently excited electric motors, one on each axle, similar to what we’ve seen on the Taycan.

Supposedly, this setup not only is good for over 600-hp but also 738 lb.-ft. of torque. That power is laid down through all four wheels, so launches should be absolutely brutal when you really drop the hammer. However, we don’t know if an “overboost” feature like what the Taycan Turbo S features will be in the mix. If so, both horsepower and torque output would be increase dramatically temporarily for when you really want to school a Tesla.

In an official press release, Porsche revealed a little bit about the prototype all-electric Macans. They feature an 800-volt architecture like what’s used in the Taycan. Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board, disclosed that endurance testing is ongoing, both on public roads and in private facilities. That’s a good thing, but what we want to know is if the Macan EV will be plagued with range problems like the Taycan, or has Porsche learned some valuable lessons from it’s first electric car?

Instead, we know weight distribution is supposed to be 48-52 front-to-rear. That’s great since it would mean sports car-like handling in a crossover, especially with the center of gravity in the chassis, and slightly wider rear tires will help balance it out even more. Plus, rear-wheel steering below 50 mph will be in the mix, so maybe these won’t feature unsightly curb rashes.

While the Macan EV is in the works, prepare for even more all-electric Porsches after it.

Source: AutoCar

Photos via Porsche

