Port Angeles man indicted for alleged sexual abuse of 15-year-old in Olympic National Park

A man from Port Angeles was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly sexually abusing a 15-year-old.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on June 15, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Records say Standley met up with the 15-year-old in April and June of 2022 after talking on social media. The first time, Standley allegedly sexually molested the teen, and the second time he was said to have carried a machete and pocket knife before raping the teen.

The 15-year-old stopped talking to Standley and reported what happened to a healthcare provider.

An investigation showed the alleged assaults happened on Olympic National Park land, where federal courts have jurisdiction.

Sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.



