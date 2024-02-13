Port of Antwerp disrupted by Belgian farmers' protests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Antwerp, one of Europe's biggest ports, said on Tuesday that there was disruption at the site due to protests from Belgian farmers - the latest in a series of European-wide demonstrations from farmers demanding better pay and working conditions.

"Farmers' actions are causing major disruption in the Antwerp port area," said the port operator in an update on its website, adding there were blockades at five different locations in the area.

Public broadcaster VRT said around 500 farmers were blocking most traffic on the roads around the port with their tractors.

The latest Belgian farmers' protests follow similar demonstrations that have taken place across Europe over the last month in countries such as Poland, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Bart Meijer)