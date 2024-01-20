Port approves plan to held fund Uniontown restroom renovations

Jan. 20—Uniontown's rest stop bathroom in Holzer Park will be getting a makeover.

The Port of Whitman County signed an Economic Development and Tourism Agreement with the town of Uniontown, according to a news release. It agreed to provide $25,000 for improvements to the facility. Additionally, Uniontown will seek an excess levy for parks in 2025 to provide $5,000 to meet projected funding needs.

The bathroom will be getting new automatic doors and lights, floors, hand dryers, handrails, heaters, paint and sinks, according to the news release.

The facility is designated for travelers on U.S. Highway 195. The Washington State Department of Transportation found about 6,000 people pass through Uniontown every day, and of that approximately 120 people use the restroom, according to the news release.

It's the only public bathroom between Rosalia and Lewiston, a distance of 72 miles, according to the news release.