Port Approves Topgolf Term Sheet
Alani Letang reports.
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when defending the young quarterback
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast, analyzing the new reports that NCAA president Charlie Baker is planning on building a new Division I subconference with a focus on athlete revenue sharing.
The latest JOLTS report showed the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers hitting its lowest level in more than two years.
A hack that affected 23andMe back in October is estimated to have exposed significantly more profiles than previously reported.
Consumer Reports tested 22 EVs to see how they performed relative to their EPA range figures; nearly half fell short. The others? Read on.
Trevor Lawrence left Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury.
More than 20 years after they met, Ashanti and Nelly are back together — and reportedly expecting.
The Jeep Renegade will be discontinued after the 2023 model year of production concludes.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags is on sale for $80 at Amazon, matching the deal price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The NHTSA said it had received hundreds more reports of an issue that could cause a temporary increase in the amount of steering effort required.
The November jobs report will put the recent market rally to the test.
This 'cuddle up couch blanket' was made for fall. Shop now to get it at a deep discount.
It will be the young phenom's first missed game of the season.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says Microsoft is talking to partners about launching an Xbox mobile store, as first reported by Bloomberg. Spencer made the comment during an interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil on Thursday. The mobile store would take on Apple and Google, and could launch sooner than later, as Spencer noted that he doesn't believe the launch is "multiple years away."
Smartphone sales will mount a comeback starting in 2024, defying growing warnings of a prolonged slump across the mobile sector, according to separate projections by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reviewed by TechCrunch. Morgan Stanley's report predicts global smartphone shipments will rebound by nearly 4% in 2024 and by 4.4% in 2025, shrugging off comparisons to the PC industry’s multi-year downdrafts. Driving the smartphone turnaround will be new on-device AI capabilities unlocking fresh demand, Morgan Stanley says.
Jorge Martin breaks out the first-year pass catchers who could help fantasy teams make the playoffs.
Nearly a decade after Cigna and Humana first tried to join forces, the two are at it again.
Meta is striking back against recently-imposed FTC sanctions that block the company from monetizing the data of children. This is the second attempt by Meta to stop these sanctions.