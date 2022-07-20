Port Authority chairman accused by sister of keeping her from Cedar Grove police chief job

Eileen O'Toole — sister of the influential former lawmaker and current chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey board Kevin O'Toole — has sued the township of Cedar Grove, its manager, council and police department, accusing them of denying her the police chief position because of her brother's intervention and gender discrimination.

Eileen O'Toole is a police captain for the Cedar Grove Police Department, where she has worked for 18 years. She became officer in charge after the police chief retired last year, and has also served as acting town manager when the current manager, Thomas Tucci, was on vacation.

She alleged Tucci "did not plan on interviewing her and she was going to be the next Chief of Police" and that two township council members also told her this, the lawsuit said. She is the first woman to be promoted to a supervisory position at the Cedar Grove Police Department, according to court documents.

The 18-page lawsuit filed in Essex County Superior Court on Tuesday — and first reported by NBC News — details how she allegedly lost her promotion after a family dispute with her brother the night before her daughter's wedding in November 2021. Kevin O'Toole is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Text messages that followed between the family members allegedly included false suggestions from Kevin O'Toole that Eileen O'Toole has a drinking problem, that her companion, Michael Kraynanski, should quit his job that was "secured" for him and that he could face an internal investigation, according to the lawsuit.

In January, Eileen O'Toole had a meeting with Tucci, who allegedly said "this is not going to be a good meeting" and explained that she would not be getting the police chief position because the "town council is disgusted with you," the lawsuit said. She claims there were no "written charges of insubordination" in her personnel file and she received "exceptional employment evaluations," including from Tucci, who negotiated her salary for her current position, the lawsuit said.

Matthew J. Giacobbe, the attorney representing the township and Tucci, wrote in an email the "most qualified candidate" was selected to serve as police chief, a candidate with "the longest service and highest educational degree," who had previously been offered the job in 2017 but declined it.

"The Township and Township Manager Tucci look forward to vigorously defending this frivolous lawsuit," Giacobbe wrote.

In addition to the allegedly false narrative about the reasons she was not promoted, like insubordination and misuse of the chief's vehicle, Eileen O'Toole was also stripped of her captain duties and "ostracized," the lawsuit said. She claims Tucci "conferred" with her brother about the reasons she was not promoted, the lawsuit said.

The O'Tooles' father, Robert O'Toole, a former Cedar Grove mayor, allegedly confronted Kevin O'Toole about his sister's non-demotion who repeated the allegedly false reasons, including one she had not been told in the meeting with Tucci, according to court document.

In an interview with NBC News, Robert O'Toole said his son is an "evil person."

Kevin O'Toole in an emailed statement said he was "saddened" to read about the lawsuit and his family in the news. He indicated that arguments in the family have erupted over vaccination opinions.

"Whether it be on vaccination policy or politics, the family has had various disagreements. Without getting into details, some time ago, I sought out assistance from the Essex County Prosecutor‘s Office regarding my being a victim of harassment/stalking," O'Toole wrote. "Needless to say, the allegations against me are meritless. As this matter is now the subject of legal proceedings, this will be the last I will comment on this subject or my family."

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kevin O'Toole served as a council member and mayor in Cedar Grove from 1989 to 1996, and in the New Jersey Legislature from 1996 to 2017, first as a assemblyman and then senator.

He was named by then-Gov. Chris Christie to the Port Authority board in 2017, three years after the political retribution scandal known as Bridgegate, in which a former agency executive, David Wildstein, admitted to realigning lanes at the George Washington Bridge entrance in Fort Lee to punish that town's mayor.

O'Toole, a Republican close to Christie, sat several years earlier on the legislative committee that investigated the realignments. He now writes political columns for Wildstein's news website, the New Jersey Globe.

In addition to his role leading the Port Authority board, O'Toole is a managing and founding partner of the law firm O'Toole Scrivo, LLC based in Cedar Grove. He did not respond to an email seeking comment.

