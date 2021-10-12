Port Authority cops bust Pennsylvania man wanted for kidnapping ex-girlfriend: officials

A kidnapping attempt in Pennsylvania early Tuesday ended 75 miles east when sharp-eyed Port Authority police spotted the abductor’s car heading toward New York City, officials said.

Ruben Luis Carrion Melendez allegedly grabbed his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children inside a parking lot on Commerce Center Blvd. in Bethlehem, Pa., about 7:15 a.m., and pushed her into his Honda, officials said.

Cops alerted to the kidnapping put out an alert for the car, which was last seen heading toward New Jersey.

About 9 a.m., Port Authority Police Department Officer Daniel Halleran saw the Honda on the I-78 ramp heading toward the Holland Tunnel and tried to box in the car with the help of another PAPD officer, a Port Authority spokeswoman said.

Melendez, 27, tried to drive around one of the PAPD squad cars, ramming into the cruiser before coming to a stop, officials said.

Cops took him into custody without incident, charging him with criminal restraint, eluding arrest and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, officials said. Cops recovered a hammer from the car that he had threatened his ex with, officials said.

The 25-year-old woman he abducted was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Melendez was awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon.