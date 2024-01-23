Port Authority cracks down on toll evaders, recovers over $25 million

Skipping out on toll payments? Be prepared to pay.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced Monday that it collected more than $25 million from toll evaders in 2023, up from the $21 million recovered the previous year.

The agency's police department also issued more than 5,800 toll-related summonses last year, including 4,400 for obstructing, missing or fictitious license plates. That's up from nearly 4,700 summonses collected in 2022.

Port Authority officials attributed the increases to enhanced enforcement efforts, including improvements in data collection and the implementation of license plate reader systems to catch the culprits.

Tolls on the Garden State Parkway.

"With increased patrols and the deployment of more technology across our infrastructure, we will catch toll violators and they will pay what they owe," Port Authority Chairman Kevin O'Toole said.

"It is both unfair and illegal for toll cheats to try to dodge their share of the cost of maintaining the safety of our bridges and tunnels," added Executive Director Rick Cotton, "and we are committed to thwarting this criminal behavior."

The agency also published a list of the 10 companies or individuals who received the largest fines for unpaid fees in 2023. EM Padilla Trucking, based in Weehawken, was the biggest toll evader and now owes $201,358.53.

Motorists who fail to pay their bills on time are at risk of having their vehicles towed and impounded by Port Authority police and their registration suspended. Repeat offenders may also face the possibility of civil litigation to recover the toll amounts owed.

"Toll evasion is a serious offense that simply does not pay," said Port Authority Police Superintendent Edward Cetnar. "We have zero tolerance for toll evaders and will continue to crack down on anyone looking to cheat the system."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Port Authority of NY and NJ recovers over $25M from toll evaders