Port Authority police investigate carjacking at bus lot

Port Authority police are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred Tuesday night at the Hamnett Park and Ride in Wilkinsburg.

Two men followed a woman off a bus around 8:45 p.m. and demanded her keys, wallet, and cell phone. The men got into her car and drove away, according to police. The woman was not injured.

The Pittsburgh region has seen a rash of recent carjackings — at least a dozen in recent weeks.

Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 last month they were investigating if any of the carjackings were related.

