A Port Authority cop was arrested Friday for allegedly falsifying medical records, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Marie Paz, 43, faces forgery charges after allegedly submitting falsified medical records to the department. An investigation showed that Paz provided the records to her employer to receive additional paid medical leave, said Suarez.

Paz was arrested at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City and was released.

Katie Sobko is a reporter in the New Jersey Statehouse. For unlimited access to her work covering New Jersey’s governor and political power structure, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: sobko@northjersey.com

Twitter: @katesobko

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Port Authority police officer faces forgery charges