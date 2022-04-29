Port Authority police officer faces forgery charges

Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com

A Port Authority cop was arrested Friday for allegedly falsifying medical records, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Marie Paz, 43, faces forgery charges after allegedly submitting falsified medical records to the department. An investigation showed that Paz provided the records to her employer to receive additional paid medical leave, said Suarez.

Paz was arrested at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City and was released.

