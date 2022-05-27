Port Canaveral-based Royal Caribbean cruise ship hits dock in Jamaica

Royal Caribbean International's massive Harmony of the Seas cruise ship hit a dock extension while entering the port of Falmouth, Jamaica, on Thursday.

The cruise line said damage to the ship was minor, and it would not affect the current sailing.

The ship was on a seven-night cruise from Port Canaveral, where it is based.

Royal Caribbean International's Harmony of the Seas, seen in this file photo leaving Port Canaveral, is the world's third-largest cruise ship.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean said: "During arrival in Falmouth, Jamaica, Harmony of the Seas made contact with an extension part of the dock. There were no injuries to guests or crew, and only minor cosmetic damage to the ship’s stern. The sailing will continue as scheduled."

This was the one of two incidents involving a Port Canaveral-based cruise ship to occur on Thursday.

Carnival Cruise Line late Thursday canceled a scheduled Saturday sailing of the Carnival Freedom out of Port Canaveral, after the ship sustained fire damage during a port-of-call stop earlier that day in Grand Turk. On Friday, Carnival also canceled a four-night Freedom cruise scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on June 2 and a five-night cruise scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral on June 6.

The fire occurred in the ship's funnel, and Carnival is bringing the ship to a shipyard in Grand Bahama for repairs.

The "Oasis-class" Harmony of the Seas ranks as the world's third-largest cruise ship, based on its weight of 226,963 gross tons. The ship has 2,747 staterooms, a capacity of 6,687 passengers and a crew of 2,200.

The ship left Port Canaveral on Sunday with about 5,300 passengers on a seven-night cruise. It docked at Coco Cay in the Bahamas on Monday; Nassau, Bahamas, on Tuesday; Falmouth on Thursday; and Labadee, Haiti, on Friday. It is due back in Port Canaveral on Sunday.

In January, the Harmony of the Seas entered a space launch "exclusion zone" when leaving Port Canaveral, forcing SpaceX to scrub a Falcon 9 rocket launch. Launch hazard areas, also known as exclusion zones and keep-out zones, are areas of the Atlantic Ocean closed to maritime traffic during rocket launches. Their borders are defined primarily by the rocket's trajectory and payload.

Emre Kelly contributed to this report.

