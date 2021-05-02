Port Canaveral becomes first U.S. port to start vaccinating cruise ship crews

Dave Berman, Florida Today
·4 min read

Port Canaveral has become the first U.S. port to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine distribution to cruise ship crew members ahead of a possible return to cruising in July.

The U.S. cruise industry has been shut down since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The vaccination of crew members will help accelerate a return to cruising.

Under the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, cruise ships can bypass the required simulated test voyages carrying volunteers and jump to sailings with paying passengers if 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are fully vaccinated.

The start of vaccination at Port Canaveral on Friday follows a public health advisory approved by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees. That advisory expanded vaccine eligibility in Florida to include people who are in the state to provide goods or services for the benefit of residents and visitors of Florida.

"We have been working closely with our cruise partners, the Florida Department of Health and our port community to come up with a plan and timeline of vaccinating cruise ship crews that could begin the process for a safe return to cruising," Port Canaveral Chief Executive Officer John Murray said in a statement late Friday. "This expanded eligibility is significantly important for our cruise tourism business, and we’re proud of our efforts to help get this industry up and running.”

Will they return?: Cruise ships are moving out of the US due to CDC restrictions

CDC: US cruises could restart soon with 'passenger voyages by mid-July'

Port Canaveral officials did not disclose which cruise line was to first to participate in the effort. But the Disney Cruise Line's Disney Dream was the only cruise ship at Port Canaveral on Friday.

It is expected that a number of other cruise ships will be docking at Port Canaveral in the coming weeks, so their crew members can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Port Canaveral was the world's second-busiest cruise port, behind Miami, for cruise passenger counts before the pandemic. Four cruise lines had ships based at Port Canaveral before the pandemic: Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean. Additionally, MSC Cruises had planned to start cruises out of Port Canaveral last fall.

It also is possible that cruise ships not typically at Port Canaveral will be docking there so crew members can get vaccinated aboard the ships.

Port Canaveral said it developed its vaccination procedures in cooperation with the Parrish Healthcare Center, Canaveral Fire Rescue and cruise lines' medical personnel.

The port said up to 1,000 shots a day can be given to vessel crew members, as well as to shoreside and waterside support personnel.

The Disney Dream stopped at Port Canaveral&#39;s Cruise Terminal 10 on Friday, taking on fuel and other supplies. Disney Cruise Line does not plan to resume sailing with passengers until at least April.
The Disney Dream stopped at Port Canaveral's Cruise Terminal 10 on Friday, taking on fuel and other supplies. Disney Cruise Line does not plan to resume sailing with passengers until at least April.

The effort aligns with recommendations released late Wednesday by the CDC for a return to cruising in the United States.

Port Canaveral officials consulted with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and cruise line operators, as well as the CDC, to develop its vaccination model, which the port said is designed "to efficiently and expeditiously get vaccines disbursed to crew members and shoreside personnel."

Officials from the CDC released new guidance allowing cruise ships to sail with vaccinated crew and passengers as early as mid-July.

The change to the restart timeline comes after a month of twice-weekly meetings between the CDC’s maritime team and the cruise industry and ports, including Port Canaveral.

Port Canaveral and the surrounding tourism industry are eager to get the cruise business restarted. Port Canaveral has lost about $101.6 million in cruise-related revenue since March 2020. Murray said about 80% of the port's overall revenue typically is related to cruises.

Additionally, the port has reduced its staff by 43%, from 268 positions to 153. That was done through a combination of 68 permanent layoffs, 17 unpaid furloughs, and not filling 30 positions that were left vacant because of retirement or employees taking jobs elsewhere.

The tourism industry in the nearby Cocoa Beach/Cape Canaveral area depends heavily on cruise passengers, who stay at local hotels, eat at local restaurants and frequent other local businesses before or after their cruises.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Follow him on Twitter @bydaveberman.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Port Canaveral becomes first US port to start vaccinating cruise crews

Recommended Stories

  • A ‘Rowdy’ night in Kansas: Kyle Busch trucks to Victory Lane

    Kyle Busch breaks down his winning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

  • Push For The Playoffs: Rest, getting healthy are keys for Lightning right now

    Your daily look at the NHL playoff picture and Draft Lottery odds.

  • EX-NASCAR driver Eric McMclure dies at 42; autopsy pending

    Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series said. McClure had posted on social media as recently as Saturday. The Washington County sheriff's office said McClure's body was sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

  • Lumber Is Ridiculously Expensive Right Now, And It Could Impact New House Prices

    What's the deal with our wood problem?

  • Cruise ships to return to Galveston today

    The cruise terminals are empty now, but the ships' arrivals may signal a return to normal before too long.

  • What Bucs fans need to know about Gators’ Kyle Trask

    Barring injury or disaster, former Gators star Kyle Trask will begin his Bucs career as a backup to Tom Brady. That’s okay. Trask is used to life on the bench. He did it in high school and college in a story that’s familiar to Florida followers but new to Tampa Bay fans who weren’t watching Friday’s No. 64 overall pick on Saturdays. Trask had the misfortune of being stuck at Manvel (Texas) ...

  • Trisha Yearwood Is 'Grateful' to Receive the First Dose of COVID Vaccine After Contracting Virus

    Trisha Yearwood contracted COVID in February, her husband Garth Brooks announced at the time

  • EU aims to cut foreign reliance on chips, pharma materials - document

    The European Union aims to cut its dependency on Chinese and other foreign suppliers in six strategic areas including raw materials, pharmaceutical ingredients and semiconductors, under an industrial action plan to be announced next week. A draft seen by Reuters outlined the urgency of the task ahead, citing Europe's reliance on China for about half of 137 products used in sensitive ecosystems, mainly raw materials and pharmaceuticals and other products key to the bloc's green and digital goals. The updated industrial strategy plan, devised after the COVID-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented by EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton on May 5.

  • Arrests in Paris as thousands join May Day protests across France

    PARIS (Reuters) -Hooded, black-clad demonstrators clashed with police in Paris on Saturday as thousands of people joined traditional May Day protests across France to demand social and economic justice and voice their opposition to government plans to change unemployment benefits. Marchers, most wearing masks in line with coronavirus rules, carried banners reading, "Dividends, not unemployment benefits are the income of lazy people," and, "We want to live, not survive".

  • Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

    Texas EquuSearch is part of the efforts to find Jacob Langley, one of the crew members aboard the craft that capsized near Matagorda Bay.

  • Taran Killam and Cobie Smulders celebrate at Disneyland's reopening after COVID-19 closure

    The couple was among those returning to the OG Disney park following it's 13-month closure.

  • Digestive Enzymes Seemed to Ease My Bloating and Stomach Pain, So I Asked a Doctor Why

    I was first diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) during a study abroad trip to Costa Rica in 2011. After a few days there - eating simple foods like chicken, rice, beans, fruits, and vegetables - I got super sick, having diarrhea after every meal, along with terrible gas and bloating.

  • Best Places to Travel in July

    Here are 10 of the best places to travel this July.

  • The Price of the Stuff That Makes Everything Is Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- The prices of raw materials used to make almost everything are skyrocketing, and the upward trajectory looks set to continue as the world economy roars back to life.From steel and copper to corn and lumber, commodities started 2021 with a bang, surging to levels not seen for years. The rally threatens to raise the cost of goods from the lunchtime sandwich to gleaming skyscrapers. It’s also lit the fuse on the massive reflation trade that’s gripped markets this year and pushed up inflation expectations. With the U.S. economy pumped up on fiscal stimulus, and Europe’s economy starting to reopen as its vaccination rollout gets into gear, there’s little reason to expect a change in direction.JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week it sees a continued rally in commodities and that the “reflation and reopening trade will continue.” On top of that, the Federal Reserve and other central banks seem calm about inflation, meaning economies could be left to run hot, which will rev up demand even more.“The most important drivers supporting commodity prices are the global economic recovery and acceleration in the reopening phase,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. The bank expects commodities as a whole to rise about 10% in the next year.China, a crucial source of supply and demand for raw materials, is playing a big role, particularly as the government tries to reduce production of key metals like steel and aluminum. It’s also buying up massive amounts of grains. Food prices are also being affected as poor weather in key growing nations like Brazil and France hits harvests.As just about every basic material gets rapidly more expensive, here’s some ways the rally is rippling across the globe to create winners and losers.Going GreenCopper has enjoyed an unstoppable rally for more than a year thanks to pledges by governments to boost renewable energy and electric vehicle use. That’ll make all the various forms of green technology that rely on it a bit more expensive.Bigger power grids is one such case. About 1.9 million tons of copper was used to build electricity networks in 2020, according to BloombergNEF, and the price of the red metal is up more than 90% in the past year. Usage will almost double by 2050, BNEF forecasts, while demand from other low carbon technologies like electric vehicles and solar panels will also balloon.Buyers and SellersFor countries, the impact of the commodity rally depends on whether they’re an exporter or importer. For those relying heavily on exporting raw materials, the huge upswings can only be good news for public finances, especially when they’ve just been stricken by a once-in-a-century pandemic. The likes of Australia (iron ore), Chile (copper) and Indonesia (palm oil) all make huge sums from commodities.Meanwhile, countries looking to rebuild infrastructure may find their budgets buy less than they used to. President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion plan is one such case. Electricity grids, railways and refurbishing buildings are among the items on the shopping list that will use large amounts of metal.Consultancy CRU Group estimates the program will add 5 million tons of steel to the 80 million the U.S. uses each year, with similar boosts to aluminum and copper demand.MeatIt’s been a tough year to be in the meat business, from devastating Covid outbreaks to the deadly pig disease that hit Germany and is roaring back in China.And as crop prices surge, farmers rearing poultry, pigs and cattle are among the first to get squeezed by the eye-watering run-up in grains. Costs for corn fed to livestock have doubled in the past year, and soybean meal is more than 40% higher. While there’s a delay before that hits the burger chain or steakhouse, there are already signs of prices creeping higher.Old Steel MillsSteel producers in Europe and America have suffered for years from low prices caused by global overcapacity. Plants struggled to make money and job security became a growing worry. Over 85,000 steel jobs were lost in the European Union between 2008 and 2019, according to industry association Eurofer.That’s all changed dramatically thanks to booming steel prices. Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have smashed records — even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore — as the government took measures to curb output. That’s supercharged rallies of benchmark prices in Europe and America, where mills were already running at maximum capacity as they try to meet unexpectedly high demand.Breakfast TablesWhether you prefer latte or espresso, sweetened or plain, the key ingredients of a cup of coffee have surged. Arabica coffee futures have risen about 33% in the past year, while raw sugar has also advanced. Fancy a slice of toast? Benchmark wheat prices have hit the highest since 2013.Of course, rising commodities don’t immediately show up on grocery shelves and cafe menus. They make up just a part of the costs for retailers, which often absorb the initial increase to keep customers coming back. But there’s a limit to that margin hit, and high prices could ultimately feed through to consumers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

    Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday. All of them assisted with traffic control and wore masks, with three of them doing so in the city of Amami and the other three in the city of Kirishima, said the organisers.

  • Joe Ingles with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors

    Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) with a buzzer beater vs the Toronto Raptors, 05/01/2021

  • Nets coach ‘not 100% certain’ James Harden will return before the playoffs

    NEW YORK — With fewer than 10 games to go in the regular season, it remains unclear whether James Harden will return from a nagging hamstring strain before the playoffs. His status is yet another roadblock for the Nets Big 3, which has not played even seven full games as a trio since Harden’s mid-January trade to Brooklyn. Steve Nash on Friday opted not to give a definitive time frame for ...

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Grichuk single in 10th, Springer 2 HRs as Jays beat Braves

    Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night. Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field. Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning.