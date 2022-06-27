Port Carbon shooter sentenced to 22 1/2 to 50 years

Jun. 27—POTTSVILLE — Curtis Branch, the man who police say shot his wife while she sat in a vehicle in Port Carbon last year, was sentenced Monday to 22 1/2 to 50 years in state prison.

Branch, 39, of Ashland, appeared by video from the Schuylkill County Prison, where he has been held since the May 26, 2021, shooting.

Common Pleas Judge Chris Hobbs presided over the sentencing on charges of first-degree attempted murder and possessing a firearm when not permitted to do so because of a prior felony conviction, both of which Branch pleaded guilty to in March.

"You've left us with no choice but to lock you away for a long, long time," Hobbs told Branch before issuing his ruling.

He read letters from supporters of Branch and acknowledged the positive impact he has made on the lives of others.

Port Carbon police say Branch and his wife, Cynthia Salvador-Branch, got into an argument about 1:15 p.m. She ran from the house and got into a Dodge Journey, followed by Branch holding what appeared to be a handgun.

At Monday's hearing, District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake provided a recording of a Ring video that showed the victim getting into the vehicle and Branch shooting at the window. He leaves and, a few minutes later, comes back, whereby she drives away. She drove a short distance to the borough police station.

Salvador-Branch, who police said was shot in the neck, was treated by Schuylkill EMS and flown to the trauma center at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

The defendant read a statement saying how "deeply sorry" he was for what he did.

"I made a terrible decision that altered both of our lives," he said about he and the victim, who was not present for the hearing.

Attorney Christine Lora, Branch's attorney, said her client has made mistakes. She said he didn't have an easy upbringing but has been there for his family.

"This is a man who is remorseful," she said.

A female family member asked that Branch be able to see his children and be part of their lives.

Story continues

"What happened was an accident," she said.

O'Pake said what took place was no accident.

"He shot her with her weapon when he wasn't supposed to be with her at all," he said.

O'Pake said this was not the first time Branch was in trouble with the law. In 2005, he was convicted of drug delivery in New York; in 2014, he was convicted of battery in Florida; and in 2020, he was convicted of simple assault against Salvador-Branch in Montgomery County. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm for the 2005 conviction and ordered to have no contact with his wife due to the 2020 conviction.

The district attorney said the victim has recovered and is lucky to be alive.

"The only reason she didn't die is because of the grace of God," he said.

He asked for 20 to 40 years on the attempted murder charge and 4 1/2 to 10 years on the firearm offense.

After the sentencing, O'Pake said the victim can now put this tragedy behind her. He thanked police for their work.

Lora said she was disappointed in the outcome.

