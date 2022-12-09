Port Charlotte man accused of first-degree murder

The North Port Police Department arrested a 53-year-old man on Friday in connection to a "gruesome" stabbing.

Investigators have identified Michael Douglas as the person who killed a North Port woman on Sept. 26. She was found with 38 stab wounds on multiple parts of her body at her home in the 3000 block of South Haberland Boulevard. The victim was lying on her back with her hands bound behind her body and her mouth taped, police officials said in a report.

The victim’s daughter told officers that Douglas had been pursuing her romantically and encouraged the woman to end her current relationship. He had been to her home more than once and had access to the garage and outside areas. Documents showed that Douglas and the victim were in the process of purchasing a house together, police officials said in a report.

Dashcam footage from an off-duty officer showed Douglas’ gray 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked down the street from the victim’s residence at 7:28 p.m. on the day she was murdered. The car had the same distinctive door handles and rear-view mirrors as Douglas' SUV, police officials said in the report.

A sexual assault kit performed on the victim found Douglas’ DNA in the vaginal swab samples, police officials said in the report.

Based on the evidence, officers believed Douglas committed premeditated first-degree murder. He has been booked for the Sarasota County Jail.

