Port Charlotte man arrested after using coworker's credit card to buy pumpkin

A Port Charlotte man was arrested this week after fraudulently using his coworker’s credit card to purchase items, including a pumpkin, deputies said.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edward Atwood, 39, after video footage showed him purchasing items using his Chili's coworker's credit card. He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where he later bonded out.

Detectives responded to a Chili’s restaurant in Port Charlotte to take a report of theft and unauthorized usage of an employee’s credit card. The victim said she lost her wallet after dropping it in the work parking lot. She tried looking for it but couldn’t find it.

After checking her bank statement, she saw several charges that she didn’t make while her wallet was lost. Detectives verified the times of the unauthorized purchases and were able to obtain security footage from the businesses. In each video, they saw Atwood wearing a Chili’s hat while using the victim’s credit card. In one of the videos, Atwood is seen buying a case of beer and a pumpkin.

When detectives went to Atwood’s home to talk with him, they saw a freshly-carved pumpkin in the driveway. Atwood wasn’t there at the time, but they spoke to the homeowner who said that Atwood bought the pumpkin on Saturday, which matched the timeline of the video footage, detectives said.

After Atwood arrived home, deputies found the victim’s credit cards, driver’s license, and other cards in his wallet. The pumpkin was collected as evidence.

“All jokes aside, it is sad that an individual would do this to anyone, but especially someone with whom they work,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a statement. “I guess I just have a higher expectation for coworkers because we treat each other like family. Not everyone has that kind of relationship with others at work, but hopefully, they don’t have people like this, either.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Charlotte County man's carved pumpkin taken as evidence in fraud case