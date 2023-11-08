Port Charlotte man who critically injured victim in Lee faces eight charges in Charlotte

A Punta Gorda man who shot a victim in Lee County and crossed county lines, ending in a shootout with Charlotte County deputies, faces eight charges.

Chris Hall, spokesperson for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, announced Wednesday that Daniel Dunn, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery; two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle; possession of firearm by convicted felon; resisting with violence; and has multiple narcotics charges pending.

Dunn remains at the Lee County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. In Lee County, he's charged with aggravated battery and burglary.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office previously said that Daniel Dunn, 34, traveled to Lee County on Oct. 29 from his Port Charlotte home, armed with a rifle, and broke into a home, shooting the victim before he returned to his residence.

Authorities said the victim was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. Capt. Anita Iriarte, spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff's Office, said the victim's injuries have since been downgraded to stable condition, but he remains hospitalized.

Lee County detectives tracked Dunn's vehicle from Lee County to his home on Mandy Street, in Punta Gorda.

Prior coverage: Man, 34, charged after critically injuring victim in Lee, shootout in Charlotte

The sheriff's offices partnered in an attempt to detain Dunn, who had barricaded himself in his home.

Dunn barricaded himself for hours before he began shooting at deputies. Some of those shots hit an armored vehicle with a member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office inside.

Charlotte County deputies returned fire, hitting Dunn, who was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Fort Myers, for treatment.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said none of its members discharged a firearm during this incident.

Lee County Jail records indicate Dunn has remained in custody in Lee County on a $1.5 million bond since his Oct. 30 arrest.

He's next due in court Nov. 27 for his arraignment in Lee County. An arraignment date in Charlotte County wasn't available before publication.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Charlotte County man accused in shootout face charges, remains in Lee