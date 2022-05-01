Port Charlotte man heads back to prison; guilty in the May 2020 murder of Lehigh Acres man

A Port Charlotte man is headed back to prison, this time for 35 years, after he was found guilty in the 2020 shooting death of a Lehigh Acres man

Benjamin Austin Paige, 24, faced charges of second-degree murder by firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Terrance Lamar Brown.

Court documents showed that the case revolved around a sexual relationship between the two men with Paige becoming angry over the Brown's refusal to delete sexually explicit images between the two.

Benjamin Austin Paige

Police reports said that Brown was found in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of 25th Street Southwest shortly before 10 a.m. May 17, 2020. He had been shot multiple times.

On April 25 Paige pleaded no contest to the murder charge, was adjudicated guilty by Lee County Judge Margaret Steinbeck and sentenced to 35 years with a mandatory minimum of 25 years to be served. He was credited with 705 days served in Lee County Jail.

The possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge was filed as not prosecuted by the state attorney's office.

Paige was ordered to pay $21,732 in charges, costs and fees as well as restitution, the amount which was held in reserve by order of the judge.

He was also ordered to have no contact with next of kin.

The full-face tattooed and pierced Paige has a long record in Charlotte County with arrests dating to 2011 including charges of theft, narcotics, weapons and burglary.

Paige was convicted in Charlotte County in 2016 of possession of a firearm, ammunition or a weapon by a convicted felon or a delinquent and spent nearly four years in a state prison. He was released four months before the murder of Brown.

