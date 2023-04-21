Port Chester buildings damaged by fire are part of developer's lawsuit against architect

Monday’s fire that destroyed a vacant Port Chester building came two weeks after a lawsuit was filed by a relative of the owner who claims his plans to revitalize that block were usurped by an architect who brought in a different developer.

Fire officials said arson was ruled out and that the fire at 16 South Main St., which also damaged two neighboring buildings, was likely a result of either a microwave or other cooking utensils used by squatters. All three buildings are part of a planned redevelopment of properties on South Main, Westchester Avenue and East Broadway to help revitalize that stretch of Port Chester’s downtown across from The Waterfront mall.

Firefighters battle a multi-alarm fire on South Main Street in Port Chester on April 17. The fire started in 16 S. Main St. and spread to 14 and 12. The structures were three-story vacant apartment buildings on top of businesses that the Port Chester Fire Chief said were vacant and scheduled for demolition.

What does the lawsuit claim?

In his lawsuit this month, Jean Sinis claims that he had a non-disclosure, non-compete agreement with architect W. Scott Allen as they planned a project for the eight buildings from Westchester Avenue to 16 S. Main St. He had created 2SMSPort Chester LLC in 2017 and presented plans to the Port Chester Industrial Development Agency and said he was relying on Allen to seek investors for the project. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen let him know he had a major investor that was interested but he couldn’t tell him who that was, according to the lawsuit.

Sinis believes that was Hyperion Development Group, which in 2021 formed a subsidiary 2SM Development LLC and pitched its own project to the village. Sinis said Hyperion had reached a contract agreement with his sister, from whom he is estranged, following the death of their mother.

According to Hyperion's website, Allen is now in charge of design and development for the company. Sinis' lawsuit accuses him of taking over the Port Chester project and using it to leverage a job at Hyperion.

"It's disgusting. ... That was my project," Sinis told The Journal News/lohud. "He couldn't just do anything he wanted to do."

A rendering of the approved new development at 2-16 S. Main St. in Port Chester.

The new developer has received conditional site plan approval for a 12-story building with 334 apartments and commercial space. 2SM has already purchased at least nine of the properties for more than $6 million and Hyperion has contracts to buy four other properties, including the ones damaged by the fire.

One of the properties already bought was village-owned land at 7 East Broadway for which the developer paid $1.1 million.

William Wachtell, a lawyer for Allen, called the lawsuit baseless but declined to go into details.

“When something is such fantasy it’s almost irresponsible to comment,” he said.

Vacant building had signs of neglect

The vacant building was considered an eyesore that frequently drew police to reports of vagrants, drunken activity and other crimes and incidents. In 2021, after officials found it filled with garbage and insects, the village sought to have a state Supreme Court judge approve the demolition of the building at the expense of the owners. But the judge refused because the building inspector had not filed an affidavit attesting to the need for demolition.

Village Manager Stuart Rabin said Tuesday that there was no doubt that the Sinis family had neglected that and other properties they owned in the village. But he said that the building at the time had not been structurally unsound to the point that it was in danger of collapsing and needed to be torn down.

Because of the condition of the building, it was designated a "no entry" structure, so firefighters fought the blaze from outside, fire Chief Angelo Sposta said. On Tuesday morning, New York state police cadaver dogs were sent inside and confirmed that no one had been trapped by the fire.

The gas and electricity had been shut off in 16 South Main Street. But Sposta said investigators determined that those who were squatting likely hooked up the microwave and other utensils to power in the building next door using extension cords, which were found in the debris.

16 S. Main St. in Port Chester on April 18, a day after fire ripped through the building and spread to the two buildings next door.

All three buildings had been expected to be demolished to make room for the new development.

Sinis’ lawsuit names Scott, the firm Perkins & Will where he had worked, Hyperion and 2MS Development. It seeks $30 million and alleges breach of contract, fraud and unjust enrichment.

Sinis had previously sued developer Michael Caridi, alleging that he had breached their arrangement to build a hotel and apartments on properties at South Main Street and East Broadway next to 16 S. Main. That court case was discontinued after Caridi countersued, for $25 million, claiming that their agreement had lapsed and Sinis had misrepresented his ability to acquire some of the properties.

Sinis said the two have worked things out and he is a partner in Caridi's development there, The Complex at Port Chester, which has gotten site plan approval for 121 apartments, retail space and a restaurant.

