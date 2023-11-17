Port Chester man arrested for allegedly shooting off-duty NYPD officer in Yonkers

Yonkers police said a suspect was arrested on Thursday after allegedly shooting an off-duty New York City Police officer in Yonkers on Tuesday.

Police said 30-year-old Bryan Martinez of Port Chester shot a 27-year-old off-duty NYPD officer in the arm while he was sitting in his vehicle near the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue in Yonkers around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Police said an investigation found that the off-duty officer was sitting in traffic when Martinez approached him from the rear and fired approximately 13 gunshots before fleeing the scene. Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and drove himself to St. John's Hospital in Yonkers.

Police said the attack was targeted and had to do with a personal dispute. Martinez and the victim knew each other as acquaintances through family members, police added. Police said there was no threat to the public on Tuesday, but local schools still went under lockdown as the search for the suspect continued.

As Yonkers police were searching for the suspect, Port Chester police said it received reports that the suspect's vehicle may be in the village. Local Port Chester schools delayed dismissal as a precaution and Martinez was taken into custody by police around 4 p.m.

Martinez is charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree assault and second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Man arrested for allegedly shooting off-duty police officer