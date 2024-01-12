Port Chester: Welcome to the home of the official barbers for the US National Soccer team

We are rivers, woods, mountains. Skyscrapers, sidewalks. Traffic. Solitude. A vibe. Cities, towns, villages, hamlets. Here, our photographers train their craft on what makes this place our place.

David Brown, manager of the Carver Market at the Carver Center in Port Chester, stocks shelves with groceries before the market opened to the public Jan. 3. The market, an indoor food pantry, serves families and individuals, offering a varied selection of nutritious foods, including fresh produce, proteins, and shelf-stable foods on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. In 2023, the market saw more than 17,000 visits. The Carver Center has been in existence in Port Chester for over eighty years. It offers programs that address food insecurity; youth development; services for immigrants that include citizenship classes, aquatics, and case management services to help individuals facing complex challenges and who are in need of support and assistance navigating services.

David Larr soaps up a fire engine in front of the Washington Park Engine and Hose Company in Port Chester Dec. 28, 2023. The firehouse, also known as Station 4, is one of four fire houses in the all volunteer Port Chester fire department. The engine that he was cleaning was put into service in 1999. 2024 will be its last year of service. It will be replaced by a brand new fire engine that is currently being built.

A Metro-North New Haven Line train crosses over Westchester Avenue in downtown Port Chester Dec. 26, 2023. Port Chester sits along the Long Island Sound and is thirty miles from midtown Manhattan. On Metro-North, it's a one-hour ride into Grand Central Terminal.

Reena Kashyap works on a bowl at the Clay Art Center in Port Chester Dec. 26, 2023. The art center, which is dedicated to the advancement of ceramic arts, has existed in Port Chester since 1957. A non-profit, it holds educational programs, exhibits, as well as educational outreach through community arts programs.

Pedestrians walk along Westchester Avenue in Port Chester Dec. 26, 2023. Westchester Avenue, along with Main Street, which is also U.S. Route 1, make up the bulk of Port Chester's downtown business district.

Saul Guirola coats freshly made jelly donuts with sugar for the first night of Hanukkah at The Kneaded Bread bakery in Port Chester Dec. 7, 2023. The Kneaded Bread, which opened in 1998, serves freshly baked breads and baked goods, food soups, and coffee daily.

Oscar Castro gives a haircut to Jose Gonzalez of Port Chester at N Generation Barbershop in Port Chester Dec. 7, 2023. Gonzalez and his partner, Jhon Grajales, seated at left, opened the shop three years ago. The pair also happen to be the official barbers for the Unites States National Soccer team.

Pedestrians walk past shops lining North Main Street in Port Chester Dec. 5, 2023. Main Street and Boston Post Road in Port Chester are part of U.S. Route 1, the longest north-south road in the United States, extending from Key West, Florida to the Canadian border at the northern tip of Maine.

The Capitol Theatre on Westchester Avenue in Port Chester is a historic 1,800 seat concert venue. Built in 1926, the concert hall was built for vaudeville and cinema. Photographed Dec. 5, 2023, The Capitol has hosted performances by legendary bands including The Grateful Dead, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin and David Bowie.

North Main Street in Port Chester, photographed Dec. 5, 2023, along with Westchester Avenue, makes up the village's central business district. Port Chester, part of the Town of Rye, had a population of 29,342 as of the 2019 census, with residents with Hispanic or Latin American roots making up almost two-thirds of the population.

