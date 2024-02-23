Port City Foodies Newsletter: Popcorn, ice cream, wine and more in this week's food news

Welcome to the weekly Port City Foodies newsletter brought to you by me, StarNews reporter Allison Ballard. Sometimes the food news isn’t always about chefs and restaurants. Sometimes it’s about popcorn and wine. If that sounds like an idea pairing – like it does to me! -- click below to read more.

Things are poppin’

It might be a little difficult to find, but it’s definitely worth checking out Mimi & Papa's Gourmet Popcorn and Homemade Ice Cream in Leland. It’s located at the corner of Village and S. Navassa roads behind Domino’s Pizza and Gaylyn’s Diner. And the charming family behind this business have been adding more space and more treats – from sweet and savory popcorn flavors to locally made ice cream and homemade fudge.

More: This Leland business is growing, with popcorn, ice cream, fudge and fun

Mobile ohana

It can be difficult keeping track of what food trucks are out and about, especially with new ones joining the scene all the time. The Paradise Pineapple Grill is set to launch again in March from a Brunswick County base and it’s got something unique going on with authentic Hawaiian fare. Check out the details.

More: Couple bringing a taste of Hawaii to the Wilmington area with food truck relaunch

Some boozy news

Also, a popular Wilmington bar is set to re-open soon and owners are also planning a third location. For those who are more do-it-yourself types, Wilmington’s longtime winery Noni Bacca, has grown a group of wine lovers who take part in their twice-yearly chance to create their own wines from fresh juice. Read more here if you want to join the fun.

Tinyz Tavern hopes to open a new Wilmington location at 800 Shipyard Blvd in March 2023.

More: Wilmington bar set to reopen in midtown, add a Hampstead location

But we still love restaurants

While Catch landed on USA Today’s list of Restaurants of the Year, there are so many cool places to eat in the Wilmington area. Here are just a few that I believe could also be on a best-of list.

More: One Wilmington restaurant made USA TODAY's best-of list. Here's more we wish we could add

Let’s get social

Follow Port City Foodies on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/portcityfoodies and on Instagram at @port_city_foodies.

Want your friends to be in the know? Forward this newsletter to them. They can sign up here.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Port City Foodies newsletter