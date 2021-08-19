Port Clinton attorney arrested for violating protection order in Toledo

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·3 min read

Aug. 19—A Port Clinton attorney remains in the Lucas County jail in lieu of $900,000 bond for three misdemeanor offenses claiming she violated a protection order by going to her ex-girlfriend's home and stealing security cameras.

Amanda Andrews, 41, a practicing family law attorney, is also charged in Toledo Municipal Court with misuse of the 911 system, asking police to check on the safety of her ex-girlfriend, falsely claiming the woman may harm herself, court records show.

Ms. Andrews was arrested by Toledo police shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

She represented herself before Toledo Municipal Court Judge Michelle Wagner on Wednesday. The judge set bond at $300,000 for each count and ordered Ms. Andrews to have no contact with the victim, court records show.

The Blade left a message on Ms. Andrews' phone on Thursday.

The victim reported seeing Ms. Andrews at the Hollywood Casino around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and denied any contact with Ms. Andrews, according to a Toledo police report. The victim left the casino about an hour later, returning to her residence in West Toledo.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ms. Andrews went to the woman's residence in the 3700 block of Lockwood Avenue, which violated a protection order filed against her, court records show.

Video surveillance cameras showed Ms. Andrews on the property and removing two cameras from the front porch and off the garage.

Around 3:50 a.m., Ms. Andrews called 911 while a block away from the West Toledo residence and asked that Toledo police check on the safety of her ex-girlfriend, falsely claiming she may harm herself, according to the police report.

When police arrived, Ms. Andrews was found "on the ground appearing to be hiding behind a vehicle parked" in a nearby residence, the report states. Ms. Andrews was arrested without incident.

Ms. Andrews told police that she and the victim were at the casino together and her ex-girlfriend took a large amount of money from her, according to the report.

Toledo police also responded to a call on Tuesday regarding Ms. Andrews contacting the victim via cell and threatening her over text message, the report states.

It's not the first time Ms. Andrews has been identified as a defendant, instead of an attorney, on a case.

She was indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury for passing a bad check, a felony offense, on Nov. 15, 2019. Prosecutors dismissed the case without prejudice in May, 2020.

On July 6, visiting Judge Stephen Yarbrough sentenced Ms. Andrews to 60 days in the Ottawa County jail for alleged failure to pay child support and abide by orders in divorce proceedings, court records show. The Sixth District Court of Appeals stayed the term of incarceration pending an appeal.

A further hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1 before Judge Yarbrough.

Other court records show liens and a foreclosure on her residence.

Ms. Andrews has her own law office in Port Clinton and she handles family law, personal injury, and auto negligence cases.

Ms. Andrews attended law school at the University of Detroit Mercy, and she was admitted to the bar in May, 2012. According to Ohio records, Ms. Andrews has no discipline history or administrative sanctions or suspensions.

