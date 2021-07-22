Port Clinton doctor found guilty of overprescribing painkillers

Jul. 22—A jury in U.S. District Court in Toledo found a Port Clinton doctor guilty on all charges for overprescribing painkillers to 14 patients.

The jury returned the verdict just before 5 p.m. Wednesday against Dr. William Bauer, 84, who was on trial for 76 counts of distribution of controlled substances for prescribing dangerous levels of opiates, such as fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine between January, 2015, and June, 2019.

He was also convicted of 24 counts of healthcare fraud for regularly administering epidural and trigger point injections, without medical necessity, and billing insurance companies for it. Patients received large cumulative doses of methylprednisolone, prosecutors said.

"Obviously, we're disappointed with the verdict, however we respect the efforts of the jury," defense attorney John Gibbons told The Blade while exiting the courthouse. "We're going to continue the fight to keep him out of jail and we will appeal the verdict."

Dr. Bauer will remain out of custody on bond ahead of the attorneys arguing by July 30 for and against his detention. A sentencing date will be scheduled at a later time.

When asked how long Dr. Bauer could face in federal prison, Mr. Gibbons said, "a lot."

Dr. Bauer did not comment following the verdict.

In the courtroom, he looked up at Judge Jack Zouhary as the judge read the guilty verdicts. Shortly after, he covered his face in his hands for several minutes.

Members of his family, including his wife, cried as they sat in the courtroom.

The jury of seven women and five men started hearing testimony July 7, with closing arguments held Tuesday before deliberations began Wednesday morning.

Federal prosecutors argued Dr. Bauer violated his oath as a physician by prescribing high doses of addicting narcotics without medical necessity. Fellow staff at Advanced Neurologic Associates Inc. testified that patients from across Ohio and out-of-state came to see Dr. Bauer, while pharmacists tried to sound the alarm of his prescribing habits.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against prescribing 90 morphine milligram equivalents per day, but the 14 patients identified in the indictment were receiving between 100 and 500 morphine milligram equivalents per day.

Dr. Bauer, along with many of his patients and a local pain management physician, testified that he saw some of the most complicated cases and the medication brought some level of function back to their lives.

Dr. Bauer, who also taught first year medical students at the University of Toledo Medical College, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, argued the morphine milligram equivalents are only guidelines. He said he monitored his patients to address any signs of drug abuse and worked with other physicians regarding other medication a patient may be taking.

