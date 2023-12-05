Port Clinton High School student Jessie Waddell has a thriving art business

PORT CLINTON - Port Clinton High School junior Jessie Waddell already has a creative foothold on the artworld. The talented young artist owns an art and branding business, Frosty Designed, that is thriving even though she is still too young to own a website.

“I have to wait one more year,” she said. “It will be nice when I’m old enough for a website.”

Jessie Waddell, a Port Clinton High School junior, is too young to own her own website but is already a successful commercial artist.

The inability to sell online isn’t keeping Waddell from making money. She received her first commission request, for a painting of rapper Mac Miller, two years ago.

Waddell's first commercial job earned $500

“My dad’s friend likes paintings and art, and he gave me my first commission. I made $500,” Waddell said. “The orders started coming in.”

She made about $4,000 from her art both last year and this year, and the business has the potential to explode when she turns 18 and can make moves to expand the business. She already has plans to learn how to create art on a different kind of canvas: the body.

“I have two tattoo apprenticeships set to start after I turn 18,” she said. “I try to do anything I can.”

In the meantime, Waddell is accepting custom orders, and she sells her original work from her home and through local events.

“I sold my paintings at the Walleye Festival last summer. That was fun. They invited me to come back next year,” she said.

In addition to her paintings, Waddell sells a line of custom clothes, including T-shirts and sweatshirts.

“I do brand deals for local businesses. For example, I make T-shirts for the Knights of Independence Motorcycle Club,” she said. “I have a vinyl machine and a heat press at home.”

Waddell has plans to move to Virginia after graduation

When Waddell graduates, she plans to move to Virginia where she’ll serve as vice president of her father’s business, and she’ll continue to grow her art and clothing business.

Waddell’s art was nurtured by Port Clinton High School art teacher Gwen Harkelroad.

“She always tries to push me to my limits and shows me how to improve,” Waddell said.

Harkelroad recognized Waddell’s talent early on.

Jessie Waddell stands near some of her art that is on display at Port Clinton High School.

“Jessica is an outstanding student as well as artist. I remember saying to her in her freshman year, after I saw her work, ‘Do you want to skip Art 2 and go to Art 3, because you are one of the best students I’ve seen in a long time?’ She mutually agreed,” Harkelroad said. “I am so proud of her. She works full time, as well as has her own art business. She is such a help in class and an inspiration to others. I am so happy to have her around every day.”

Waddell is grateful for Harkelroad’s help and the doors that have opened opportunities to her already.

“I’m glad I started so early. I’ll have a good foundation,” Waddell said.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton HS student Jessie Waddell has a thriving art business