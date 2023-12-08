New Port Clinton K-9 officer is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension

PORT CLINTON - The Port Clinton Police Department’s newest officer, who first hit the streets in August, hails from the Czech Republic, has a nose for detecting narcotics, is already well-loved by the community, and has four furry feet.

Aldo Rose is a nearly 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who serves alongside his K-9 handler, Officer Amy Pugh. Aldo is trained in narcotics detection, searches, tracking and apprehension.

Officer Amy Pugh, shown here with Aldo, is the first K-9 handler in Ottawa County.

Aldo Rose is trained to multitask

“He’s a dual-purpose dog. He does everything,” Pugh said.

When the previous handler retired his dog and chose to step back from dog handling, Pugh decided to look into the possibility of taking his place. She researched police dogs and did ride-alongs with K-9 handlers.

“I wanted to see if it was a good fit for me,” she said.

When Pugh decided to move forward with the idea, she raised the funds for a dog through what she calls “beg letters.”

“I asked the community for donations and did a T-shirt fundraiser,” she said. “Two donors gave $15,000 — the Port Clinton Eagles and an anonymous donor.”

Training 'took a lot of blood, sweat and tears'

Pugh spent six weeks training with Aldo at Shallow Creek Kennel in Pennsylvania.

“It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears. It was the hardest training I’ve ever gone through in my life,” she said. “From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., we were on the go. We trained in facilities all over the place — in an abandoned warehouse and in a junkyard, and we did a narcotics search in a car. It was like real life.”

Aldo is a nearly two-year-old Belgian Malinois from the Czech Republic who serves with the Port Clinton Police Department.

Training began with the basics, and Pugh had to unlearn what she knew about dogs before she could learn how to be a good handler.

“It was like starting from day one. You have to crawl, walk and run with your dog. It’s like having a toddler,” she said. “Everything you thought you knew about dogs – nope. It was very eye-opening but so rewarding and so worth it.”

When Pugh arrived at the kennel, she was asked to describe her dream dog. She said she wanted a dual-purpose Belgian Malinois, which is a smaller breed than the average police dog but just as talented. Aldo was born in the Czech Republic and arrived in the U.S. with his own passport.

Officer Amy Pugh said the six weeks of training she underwent to become a K-9 handler for Aldo Rose was the most difficult training of her career.

“They showed three dogs to me, and from the moment I saw Aldo, I wanted him,” Pugh said. “He is beautiful, and I liked the way he worked. I had my eye on him from the moment they brought him over.”

When Pugh returned to Port Clinton with Aldo, she became the first K-9 handler in Ottawa County, and Aldo became an instant star.

“He is such a good fit for our community because he’s really social. Our community is so small, and they really love us,” Pugh said. “He’s a great partner and a good mascot, really.”

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Port Clinton K-9 Officer Aldo Rose at home his in new community