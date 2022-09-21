Port Clinton man accused of breaking into woman's home, choking her

A Port Clinton man has been charged with attempted murder and several felony offenses after he allegedly broke into a woman's home in August, put a pillowcase over her head, and began choking her.

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, Brandan Alliman, 28, who is currently incarcerated in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, and abduction.

The attempted murder, aggravated burglary and kidnapping charges are first-degree felonies, with the felonious assault charge a second-degree felony and the abduction charge a third-degree felony.

Alliman is accused of entering a Port Clinton home last month and attacking a resident who was sleeping inside, according to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's office.

The indictment also contains grand jury specifications that the alleged crimes were committed with a sexual motivation.

According to a Port Clinton Police Department incident report, police were dispatched Aug. 26 to a Port Clinton residence for a report of a male wearing a beanie hat with a beard that had entered a woman's home, placed a pillow over her head and choked her.

A Port Clinton Police sergeant spoke with a male and two females near the home who told him they observed a male wearing a white shirt run from the residence, heading south.

Police finally located Alliman on Sept. 9 and arrested him without incident in Port Clinton.

At an arraignment hearing Tuesday in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court, Alliman pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records.

His bond was set at $750,000.

Alliman's initial pretrail hearing was set for Oct. 14, with his trial scheduled to start Nov. 29.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Port Clinton man pleads not guilty in attempted murder case