Port Clinton man accused of hitting family member with hammer

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested a Port Clinton man and charged him with felonious assault and domestic violence after he allegedly attacked a family member with a hammer at a city residence.

Joshua Shiko, 29, of Port Clinton was charged March 18 after an incident that took place in the 1000 block of East Lockwood Road.

According to a sheriff's office incident report, police responded to the residence around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a disorderly male subject.

Shiko and a family member were at the back door of the residence yelling at each other.

The family member told police Shiko was traveling in a vehicle with him when they began arguing.

Shiko had hit him with a hammer, the family member said, and pointed to the inside of his right ankle area.

He said Shiko also tried to smash in the door of his vehicle.

The police report indicated there was a visible red mark and some bruising on the family member's ankle, with apparent swelling.

The family member had a bag of frozen food on the ankle to reduce the swelling.

Shiko told police it was an accident and denied hitting the family member with a hammer.

He was booked into the Ottawa County Detention Facility, where he remained incarcerated as of Wednesday.

