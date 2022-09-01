Port Clinton seeking man involved in assault

Port Clinton police are seeking Brandan Chase Alliman, for whom an arrest warrant has been issued.

According to police reports, Alliman is identified as having allegedly assaulted an unidentified woman at a Fifth Street Port Clinton residence at around 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Reports allege Alliman cut the screen on a screen door to gain entry, then placed a pillow over the woman's head and began choking her. The suspect later fled the residence.

Port Clinton police, aided by a Marblehead officer and K-9 unit, searched for the man with no results. According to Port Clinton police, Alliman may have fled to Iowa. Police urge anyone with knowledge of Alliman's whereabouts not to approach or make contact with him, but to contact the Port Clinton Police Department at 419-734-3121.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Warrant issued for Port Clinton man allegedly involved in assault