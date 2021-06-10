Port Clinton woman accused of sharing explicit photos of infant

Allison Dunn, The Blade, Toledo, Ohio
·2 min read

Jun. 10—An investigation of a Virginia man accused of child exploitation offenses led authorities to a Port Clinton woman who is also accused of sharing explicit photos online of an infant girl, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Toledo.

Ashley N. Kolhoff, age unknown, is charged with production of child pornography for sharing explicit photos of an infant on an unidentified website, the criminal complaint says. Ms. Kolhoff is expected to appear for an initial hearing on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Darrell Clay.

Her attorney, Marty Mohler, declined to comment on Thursday.

Federal agents began their investigation in Virginia and later linked Ms. Kolhoff to the case.

On Dec. 17, agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office in Warrenton, Va., executed a search warrant at the residence of a man identified as John Doe, according to the criminal complaint against Ms. Kolhoff. The man was under investigation based on multiple tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Homeland security agents seized items believed to be related to the operation of a website promoting child sexual exploitation and the product and distribution of child pornography, according to the complaint. Investigators found backups of the website itself with images and message boards, as well as images of minors engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Mr. Doe is believed to be the administrator of the unidentified website, investigators said.

While reviewing the website's content, investigators identified a particular user as Ms. Kolhoff and she allegedly joined the website on Sept. 11.

Ms. Kolhoff posted a forum thread with the title, "My baby is beautiful," and asked if any other users wanted photos, the complaint shows.

Mr. Doe replied to Ms. Kolhoff's forum thread and she subsequently sent five media files including explicit photos of the infant girl, according to the allegations.

Data pulled from the photo linked to Ms. Kolhoff's Port Clinton residence. In at least one of the photos of the baby, an adult hand with prominent freckles can be seen, the complaint states.

Ms. Kolhoff, the father of the child, and the infant suspected to be in the photos were home at the time federal agents executed a search warrant at the Port Clinton residence on Tuesday. The freckles on Ms. Kolhoffs' hand were consistent with the hand of the person in the explicit photos, according to investigators.

Ms. Kolhoff's relation to the child was not directly identified in the criminal complaint. While speaking with federal investigators, she denied producing child pornography.

She was arrested and booked in the Lucas County jail on Tuesday.

