Port Clinton's African Safari Wildlife Park nominated as one of best in US. Vote daily.

PORT CLINTON — African Safari Wildlife Park has been nominated as one of the top safari parks in the United States in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers Choice Awards.

Public voting is open through March 4 at bit.ly/bestsafaripark. Readers may vote once per day.

“We’re simply thrilled that 10Best recognizes the incredible experiences our park has to offer, from the Drive-Thru Safari to our unforgettable animal feeding experiences, educational programs and more,” park Director Kelsey Keller said.

The park has more than 400 animals to see.

Interactive wildlife experiences

“Our park has two parts. We have a drive-thru portion, where you drive your vehicle through the park as you go. That is sort of our claim to fame, and that’s what most people recognize us for. As you drive through, you see everything from giraffes, to zebras, to camels and alpaca. It’s a pretty big collection,” Keller said.

The second portion of the park is a walking safari.

“The Walk-Thru Safari also has a lot of animals on display, but we also have interactive animal experiences,” Keller said.

Among the interactive animal encounter options are camel rides and feeding budgies, rabbits, tortoises and giraffes.

“There are also educational animal programs,” Keller said. “They are all part of a hands-on animal experience. We have guests that come for as little as two hours, but we also have guests who spend the whole day.”

Keller said admission allows guests to go through the drive-thru as many times as they like, until 30 minutes before close.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day there are educational animal programs that take place in bleacher-style seating throughout the day, free with admission. Keller pointed out that most zoos charge extra for the educational programs.

2021: African Safari Wildlife Park growing by 22 acres

The park has changed over the years, both in presentation and experiences with the animals.

Keller said that in the 1980s the owners changed to the interactive model, which led to changes like removing the lions.

“We believe that is how you connect with wildlife, when you get to interact with them. We like to make those memories for kids and families to be able to actually get close enough to feed them dinner, or feed a giraffe and make that connection with wildlife,” she said.

“We have been open since 1969, so we are coming up on our 55th season,” Keller said. “We have been a staple in our community for a very long time. We open for the season on March 22, just in time for spring break.”

She recommends the African Safari Wildlife Park as a very reliable option for something fun to do, especially if there is a staycation planned for the holiday.

The longevity of the park has led to having a lot of fans, which Keller credits the park springing into the top 10 of nominees. As of the interview, it was ranked fourth.

“Remember to vote every day!” Keller said.

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald