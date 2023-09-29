Port Clyde Fire- 5pm update pkg

TechCrunch

X (formerly Twitter) has been called out in the European Union for having the worst ratio of disinformation/misinformation to posts not spreading falsehoods among mainstream social networks. In a speech today discussing the latest updates from other platforms that have signed up to combat disinformation under a beefed up EU Code of Practice that's been linked to compliance with the the bloc's legally binding Digital Services Act (DSA), it commissioner for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, said X's poor performance was assessed during a pilot phase of testing of new methodology developed by Code signatories.