Port cocktails for Christmas, twixmas and beyond

Two weeks ago, I messaged my mother to find out what was on her wine rack so I knew what to stock her up on for Christmas. The inventory came swiftly back: five bottles of port and not much else.

Perhaps you, too, have a tendency to over-supply port at Christmas. Perhaps, this week, you might have a houseful of people, or there might be just two of you, who feel they lived their best port moments earlier in December while wrapping presents and putting up the tree and whose main interest now, in drinking terms, is cocktail hour.

At this time of year, almost every hour is cocktail hour so what could be more useful than a port cocktail?

All the drinks below deploy what I’m calling, for shorthand, “red port”. That is, port that is not white and not tawny. Please don’t use anything too good in these cocktails, and please, especially, don’t use a nicely mature vintage port. These drinks are designed for young, vibrant ports – ruby, crusted or LBV styles – that still have a vibrant fruitiness. Ideally, you’ll make them with an open bottle that might otherwise sit around going stale.

Port Manhattan recipe

Port has a particular affinity for American styles of whiskey and works really well as a substitute for vermouth in a Manhattan. The Port Manhattan, shall we call it, is a drink you might enjoy as a nightcap towards the end of Christmas Day or Boxing Day, or later in the week by the fireside on an early evening.

Prep time

2 minutes

Makes

1

Ingredients

60ml rye whiskey (I used Bulleit)

30ml red port

2 dashes of orange bitters

1 tsp syrup from a jar of cocktail cherries (optional, but it’s better with it. You could sub in a bit of glacé cherry gubbins instead)

Ice cubes

1-2 cocktail cherries, to serve

Method

Stir the ingredients with ice. Strain into a martini glass over a cocktail cherry or two.

Port & Bourbon sour recipe

My favourite port cocktail, though, is a Port & Bourbon Sour. The lemon juice gives it a refreshing citrus rinse that offsets the rich maraschino flavours of the fortified wine and whiskey. It works brilliantly as an aperitif and it would be just the job for when you come in from that Boxing Day walk.

Prep time

2 minutes

Makes

1

Ingredients

30ml bourbon (I used Hudson Baby Bourbon, because that’s what I had in the cupboard)

30ml red port

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

7.5ml sugar syrup

Ice cubes

Method

Shake the ingredients with ice then strain into a martini glass

Port & Tonic recipe

Finally, since in summer I am a big fan of white port and tonic, I thought I’d try a chunky measure of LBV or ruby port topped up with tonic water. It works extremely well. My preferred tonic is Fever-Tree Refreshingly Light but at this point you will clearly need to use whatever you have in the house. A generous squeeze of clementine juice adds seasonal aromatics and zing. Serve it on the rocks.

Port & Tonic recipe

Prep time

5 minutes

Makes

1

Ingredients

A few cubes of ice

1 part red port

2-3 parts tonic water

1 thick slice of clementine

Method

Put a few cubes of ice into a small tumbler. Pour the port over them, then top up to taste (as you would for a G&T or vodka tonic) with tonic water. Halve the clementine slice. Squeeze one chunk of clementine into the drink, stir, and add the other as a garnish.