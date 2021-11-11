Port Deposit man arrested on child pornography possession and related charges, state police say

Nov. 11—Eric Todd Dixon, 31, of Port Deposit, has been charged on 13 counts of child pornography possession, altering physical evidence of a crime, providing false statements to police and obstructing and hindering a police investigation, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

He was arrested at his home and charged on Nov. 5.

The suspect was identified through an investigation of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force into the possession and distribution of child pornography online, according to the release. Forensic analysis conducted on Dixon's electronic devices uncovered multiple child pornography files.

Dixon is being held without bond a the Cecil County Detention Center. Calls to Dixon's attorney were not returned.