Port fisherman ordered to stay away from counterpart

Jul. 29—NEWBURYPORT — A "turf war" between two commercial fishing boat captains over dock space along the city's waterfront has resulted in one being ordered to stay away from the other, according to Newburyport District Court records.

Dean Holt, 55, of Pine Street, Newburyport, admitted a judge or jury could find him guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery during his appearance in court July 23.

In addition to staying away and having no contact with his counterpart, Judge Allen Swan ordered Holt to complete an anger management course, abide by all harassment prevention orders taken out by the other captain, pay $365 in fees and fines, and stay out of trouble with the law for two years.

Holt, according to court records, threw the other captain to the ground and kicked him during a scuffle in October. The altercation was the culmination of a lengthy disagreement between the two men over dock space.

The victim visited the Newburyport police station Oct. 22 and told Sgt. Charles Eaton that Holt threw him to the ground and kicked him in the groin after the two exchanged words. The victim was walking away from Holt but he followed him.

"Knowing the fishing community and from my past experiences, a turf war on the river can get out of control and no one wins," Eaton wrote in his report.

Eaton then went to the harbormaster's building where he spoke to Harbormaster Paul Hogg. Hogg told the sergeant that he saw at least part of the altercation, which took place in the parking lot outside his office. "Harbormaster Hogg confirmed that Mr. Holt tracked down (the victim) and knocked him to the ground and hit him," Eaton wrote in his report.

As Eaton was speaking to Hogg, Holt drove up to the harbormaster's building in a truck.

Holt told Eaton that he was working on his boat when (the victim) walked on dock and words were exchanged.

"Mr Holt said he became angered by (the victim) calling him a child and he (Holt) followed him up the ramp and grabbed him knocking him to the ground," Eaton wrote in his report.

Story continues

Holt, according to Eaton, thought he saw what could have been a weapon in the man's hand and kicked at it to protect himself. Holt disputed kicking the man in the groin, telling Eaton he did not recall where his foot landed.

Holt went on to say the altercation was part of an ongoing dispute stemming from the other captain trying to get him kicked off the commercial dock. He then admitted he let the situation "get the best of him" and was willing to avoid any future contact with his counterpart.

The next day, the man told Eaton he wanted to press charges against Holt. That prompted Eaton to begin a formal investigation of the matter, according to Eaton's report.

A few days later, Eaton watched a video taken by a nearby surveillance camera. The video confirmed Holt went after the victim, threw him to the ground and kicked him. The video does not show where the kick landed.

A criminal complaint was filed in Newburyport District Court after police completed their investigation. On April 29, a clerk magistrate found enough probable cause to arraign Holt on the charges, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.