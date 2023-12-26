Port Hueneme declares local emergency as first step to possible relief funds over storms

Kristina Brewer, a property manager for apartments at the Hueneme Bay Community in Port Hueneme, takes photos of property damaged Thursday by flooding.

Port Hueneme officials declared a local emergency and plan to seek disaster relief after a torrential downpour pummeled local neighborhoods last week.

In the heaviest period early Thursday, around 3 inches of rainfall was recorded in just an hour in the Oxnard and Port Hueneme area. Within hours of the deluge, City Manager James Vega had declared the local emergency — a move that can help public agencies respond quickly in a disaster and start the process to seek relief funds.

The Port Hueneme City Council is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday to consider ratifying the action.

During the storm, roads flooded, trapping some drivers. Roughly 60 homes were evacuated in the hard hit Hueneme Bay neighborhood. As of Tuesday, that senior community appeared to sustain the worst of the damage, Vega said.

City officials are working with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services to provide the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency with information about damages. Local teams were headed out Tuesday to verify the most significant reports in Port Hueneme and Oxnard.

"We're going to try to do everything on our end as fast as we can to get the process going," Vega said.

Late last week, residents started pulling damaged floorboards and dry wall from their homes. Water marks left behind showed flooding reached close to 4 feet in some spots. Officials said they have provided lodging assistance for around a dozen families. Others who were displaced may have found alternative places to stay.

"There's still a lot of work ahead and still a lot of damage that has to be taken care of," Vega said Tuesday.

For more information, visit vcemergency.com.

