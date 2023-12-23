Port Hueneme residents deal with flood aftermath
According to the Ventura County Emergency Services, 26 homes in Port Hueneme suffered major damages after the torrential downpour. Jasmine Viel reports.
According to the Ventura County Emergency Services, 26 homes in Port Hueneme suffered major damages after the torrential downpour. Jasmine Viel reports.
These stylish, cozy bottoms have earned more than 12,000 perfect ratings.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
Experts warn parents about the dangers of button batteries, musical greeting cards and more.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The company's damaging earnings report dragged the stocks of other sports apparel companies down Friday.
Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will be working on Christmas Eve and over 1 in 10 will be working on Christmas Day.
Here's a list of the best handheld gaming systems you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Spotify is pulling support for two music festivals in protest against a controversial new tax directed at music-streaming platforms operating in France, and threatened more action will follow in the coming months. Antoine Monin, managing director for Spotify in the France and Benelux regions, took to X this week to decry a new tax that will impose a levy of what is expected to be between 1.5 and 1.75% on all music-streaming services, with the proceeds going toward the Centre National de la Musique (CNM), which was established in 2020 to support the French music sector. While all the major music-streaming platforms have come together in opposition to the new law, including Apple, Google's YouTube and local player Deezer, Spotify has been the most vocal.
Arkon Energy, a data center infrastructure company, closed a $110 million private funding round to expand its operations, the company’s CEO Josh Payne shared exclusively with TechCrunch. The round was led by Bluesky Capital Management and included participation from Kestrel 0x1 and Nural Capital. “These sites appeal to both bitcoin miners and AI [or] machine learning clients who have very high power computing demands,” Payne said.
Nobel laureate Robert Solow, credited as the founder of the modern model of economic growth, died on Thursday at the age of 99.
Calm has returned to the market after stocks snapped a record-setting run of wins on Wednesday.
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
Save 40% on this showstopper, which comes with a slew of awesome features like Fire TV and Alexa.
John Vieira and Justin Mitchell were each charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after the incident at the game.
The FTC is proposing changes to the COPPA to make it harder for tech companies to track and monetize children’s data.
Lynn Martin's road to becoming the leader of the New York Stock Exchange was far from certain. It all started with a 1980s home computer and an interest in technology.
It promises to work its magic in just eight seconds — smoother locks await.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.