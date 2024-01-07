The Port Huron Fire Department is hiring multiple new firefighters in preparation for expected retirements coming this year.

"I have been authorized to pre-hire for the likely retirements of three current department members, who will be anticipated to separate service this year," Fire Chief Corey Nicholson said in an email. "Additionally, we are losing another current firefighter to another municipality."

Nicholson said the interview process for the new firefighters will begin in the "near future," but did not provide specific dates. The department employs 39 firefighters including those in administrative positions.

Applicants are expected to have already undergone training and obtained credentials to work as a firefighter, including completing firefighter II certification with the Michigan Fire Fighter Training Council and a State of Michigan EMT basic certification or higher. They will also need a Hazardous Materials Operation certification.

Applicants also need a high school diploma, a valid Michigan driver's license, must be at least 18 years old and be a U.S. citizen with no felony convictions.

According to statistics provided by the Port Huron Fire Department, firefighters typically make $66,308 in their first year, with benefits including 10 days paid leave and 288 hours of sick leave. Certification allowances are available up to $5,400 for those on the fire department's dive team, hazmat team and technical rescue team.

Applications can be submitted online at the city's website under human resources or at the Municipal Office Center in Port Huron. Questions can be submitted via email to ofarrellm@porthuron.org, or at the fire department's administrative office at (810) 984-9750.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron Fire Department hiring in anticipation of retirements