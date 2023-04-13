A Port Huron man was arraigned on two counts of fourth-degree child abuse and four counts of assault and battery Thursday.

Cody Williams appeared at the magistrate office in the St. Clair County Courthouse for arraignment.

Officials said seven children were physically assaulted at Blue Water Head Start Program, where Williams was employed, in December. A staff member reported the incidents.

Williams is no longer employed at the Blue Water Head Start Program.

Williams pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

The two counts of child abuse and four counts of assault and battery are misdemeanors charges. Williams does not have a prior criminal history, according to his attorney James Pratt.

Pratt could not be reached for comment.

Williams is scheduled to appear in Judge Mona Armstrong’s courtroom for a pre-trial hearing at 1 p.m. on April 24. His bond is set to $20,000.

As part of his bond, Williams is not to have any contact with the children involved in the allegations, their families or the Blue Water Head Start Program.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron man arraigned on fourth-degree child abuse, assault and battery charges