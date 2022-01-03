Port Huron man charged with open murder in Vanness Street death

A 46-year-old Port Huron man was arraigned on open murder and other charges Monday in connection with the slaying of a Port Huron woman.

Robert Kimin Tonchen was arraigned on open murder, tampering with evidence, fourth-degree arson and a habitual fourth offender enhancement.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years due to the habitual offender enhancement, according to St. Clair County Magistrate Susan Borovich.

He was denied bond.

Tonchen is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 and an examination hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge John Monaghan.

Stephanie Thompson was found dead in a parked vehicle with obvious trauma to her body in the 2700 block of Vanness Street at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, the Port Huron Police Department has said.

At about 11:10 a.m., the Port Huron Police Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the 2600 block of Manuel Street in Port Huron. Tonchen, who lived in the home, was arrested in connection with the murder, police have said.

