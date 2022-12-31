Port Huron man faces three federal charges for allegedly possessing unregistered firearms, silencers

Port Huron Police Department PHPD file, April 2021

A 49-year-old Port Huron man is facing three federal charges after he was allegedly found to have 20 unregistered firearms and four silencers under a search warrant earlier this year.

A Dec. 6 criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives accuses Richard Greer of receipt or possession of a firearm made in violation of the National Firearms Act, making a firearm in violation of the National Firearms Act, and receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm.

Greer was arrested on Dec. 8, according to court records, and held on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 3, according to the court docket.

According to the complaint, the Port Huron Police Department was called to Greer's residence on the 1200 block of Howard Street after a neighbor found gunshots in the side of their home last March. A female occupant of Greer's home confirmed to police that shots were fired the previous night.

Greer was arrested for discharging a firearm in an occupied building. The complaint indicated he was given his Miranda Rights but waived them and agreed to speak with police. He informed police he was shooting at a wooden backstop in his basement.

Additionally, Greer told law enforcement he had been drinking that night and was likely intoxicated when he was shooting the firearm.

Greer gave police permission to search his home, and they found 20 firearms in Greer's home that were not registered with authorities. They also found tools that they suspected were used to make unregistered silencers. Tools found included a Dremel drill, a metal pipe and a drill bit.

Port Huron police later assisted the ATF in the execution of a search warrant in May when the alleged unregistered silencers were also found.

Port Huron Police Department and Greer's attorney, James Howarth, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron man faces three federal charges tied to firearms, silencers found in his home