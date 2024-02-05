Port Huron man facing 8 felony charges after standoff

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a man accused of barricading himself in a Port Huron residence during a 15 hour standoff with police.

Joshua Frazier, 23, was arraigned Monday on eight felony charges: three counts of felony firearm use (each punishable with up to two years in prison), one count each of unlawful imprisonment (punishable with up to 15 years in prison), assault with a dangerous weapon (up to four years), discharge of a firearm in or at a dangerous building (up to 10 years), wearing body armor during commission of a violent crime (up to four years) and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer (up to 2 years).

Frazier was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly locking himself inside a house in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street after the Port Huron Police Department was called there to respond to a domestic dispute.

From 5:30 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, investigators said he stayed inside, occasionally firing at police and ignoring instructions to exit the building. He reportedly held a 16-year-old child in the residence against their will, but the teenager was able to escape, according to a police department news release

The incident led police to stop traffic on several city blocks around the intersection and warn neighbors to shelter indoors for their own safety. The news release stated Frazier shot down a police drown and fired at an armored vehicle belonging to Michigan State Police, causing minor damage.

During the arraignment Monday, Magistrate Judge S. Keith Bankson said he was concerned about the risk Frazier may pose to public safety given his alleged actions and set his bail at $500,000 cash surety. A probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 13.

