Port Huron man found guilty of first-degree murder for New Year's Day slaying

A man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of first-degree murder for the killing of a Port Huron woman.

Robert Tonchen of Port Huron was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, tampering with evidence and fourth-degree arson.

Jury deliberations lasted for about an hour.

Tonchen killed Stephanie Thompson in her vehicle in the early morning hours of New Year's Day after setting up a drug deal with her, according to court testimony.

Tonchen faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Thompson was found dead in a parked vehicle with obvious trauma to her body in the 2700 block of Vanness Street at about 5:45 a.m. Jan. 1, the Port Huron Police Department has said.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Sparling said Tonchen killed Stephanie Thompson when he was traveling with her in her Grand Marquis in Port Huron between 4:07 and 4:28 a.m. on New Year's Day. He set up the meeting under the premise of a drug deal.

Tonchen then came to Thompson's boyfriend's home with her car keys. He made conflicting statements about what happened and where Thompson was and led them through the Village Manor neighborhood, supposedly searching for her car, Sparling said.

Sparling said Tonchen disappeared from the search and security footage shows an individual coming to Thompson's Grand Marquis twice and lighting a fire inside.

Sparling said Tonchen was attempting to rob Thompson of drugs or money to fuel his substance use disorder.

Tonchen's DNA was found under Thompson's fingernails and Tonchen had scratches on him, showing Thompson fought for her life. Thompson's fingerprints were also found on a can of accelerant in the vehicle, Sparling said.

Thompson was stabbed more than 12 times, with a final fatal wound to her neck.

David Kelley, Tonchen's attorney, said selling drugs can be a dangerous undertaking. While Tonchen was with Thompson that night, it doesn't prove that Tonchen killed her.

“If you believe Robert Tonchen was with Stephanie Thompson, that does not equal that he was the killer," Kelley said.

Kelley also said it can't be proven that Tonchen was the one who was shown on the surveillance footage attempting to light Thompson's car on fire.

Tonchen was scheduled for a sentencing hearing at 1:45 p.m. Sept. 6 in front of St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Lane.

