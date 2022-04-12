Port Huron man given $1 million bond for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife, hammer

A Port Huron man was given a $1 million bond after being arraigned on two felonies for allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer and knife.

Booker T. Brown, 53, was arraigned on assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment Sunday.

He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. April 19 and an examination hearing at 1:30 p.m. April 26 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge John Monaghan.

Port Huron Police officers first responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of a woman who appeared to have been assaulted, police have said.

The 49-year-old Port Huron woman told officers Brown had assaulted her at a residence in the 1400 block of 13th Street. She was allegedly physically beaten, assaulted with a hammer and knife and held against her will until she escaped the residence, police said.

Port Huron Police Chief Joe Platzer said Brown is the ex-boyfriend of the victim.

She was transported to McLaren Port Huron hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Platzer said she was later released.

Brown, whose address is listed in the city in court records, was located and arrested shortly before 5:30 p.m. that same day inside a residence in the 800 block of Minnie Street, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Port Huron man given $1 million bond for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend